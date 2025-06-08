World Premiere BUTTERFLIES, LIES, AND ALIBIS at RimoVision Group

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



RimoVision Group has announced the world premiere of Butterflies, Lies, and Alibis, a dark comedy mystery written and directed by Ray Hanna. This original stage play will debut Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Hermosa Beach Second Story Theatre, inside the Hermosa Community Center-for a limited run of only 8 performances.

A quirky, mind-bending tale of a missing fiancé, a shady general store owner, a flamboyant taxi driver, and a police officer in love up to her eyeballs-only to realize, nothing is what it seems. Butterflies, Lies, and Alibis blend sharp wit, offbeat characters, and surreal twists into a story where the truth flutters just out of reach.

The show opens on July 25 and runs through July 27. The cast includes Margarita Fernandez, Spring Ferrara, Simon Asher, Grace Li, Kyle Ochs, and Todd Martinez. The creative team includes Ali Toma, Carolina Toma, Elise Benz, Blair T., Christina D'Alessandro, and Ray Hanna.

This production continues RimoVision Group's mission of making Creative Theatre for All! by bringing bold, original comedy and experimental storytelling to the local stage. With sharp humor, heartfelt moments, and a touch of the surreal, Butterflies, Lies, and Alibis invites audiences to laugh, squirm, and second-guess everything they thought they knew.

