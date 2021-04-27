Winners of Frost School Artist Launch Award Competition to Perform at Carnegie Hall in Early 2022 

The Frost School of Music at the University of Miami has announced the stellar student winners of the Inaugural Artist Launch Award Competition. Deco Saxophone Quartet, Priscila Navarro (piano), Ashley Shalna (soprano) and Antek Olesik (marimba) were chosen via a voting process throughout the competition held Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at UM Gusman's Hall in front of a limited capacity in-person audience and a live stream audience who tuned in via YouTube.

"Congratulations to all of our finalists who participated in our Inaugural Artist Launch Award Competition," stated Valerie Coleman, Artist Launch director, Assistant Professor Performance, Chamber Music, and Entrepreneurship "Each and every one performed exquisitely and are all winners with bright futures ahead of them. However, as in all competitions, the voters have ultimately made the decision. The winners chosen will now officially represent the Frost School as the best and brightest of our classical artists to perform at one of the most prestigious venues in the world, Carnegie Hall. The winning performaners are truly deserving of this honor and I look forward to this next milestone in their musical journey."

Seven finalists selected from 28 applicants were chosen to compete in the competition. Each student was given a twelve-minute showcase and were critiqued by an esteemed panel of guest judges, notably: Award-winning pianist alumna Lindsay Garritson (D.M.A. '20), renowned festival producer Charles Letourneau (Festival Napa Valley, Tokyo's Mostly Mozart, among others), internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano and Frost School's 2020-2021 Chamber Music Artist-In-Residence Alicia Hall Moran, and GRAMMY-winning Maestro alumnus Cristian Mãcelaru (B.M. '03). Judges participated via zoom.

The winning performances were as follows:

Deco Saxophone Quartet

Benjamin Morris - soprano saxophone

Shengbo Lin - alto saxophone

Jacob Bernat - tenor saxophone

Noah Brisson - baritone saxophone

Concerto, talien MWV 971 Jacob Sebastian Bach

111 Presto

(Measure 187 to the End) Katsuki Tochio

Quatour pour Saxophones Alfred Desenclos

11 Calmo (Measure 1 - 11)

Dance of the Yao Tribes Yuan Mao/Tie Shan Lui/Arr. Manlong Li

Priscila Navarro (piano)

Fantasy in A Minor, BWV 904 Johann Sebastian Bach

Danza Negra Ernesto Lecvona

Embraceable You/I Got Rhythm George Gershwin/Wild

Ashley Shalna (soprano)

Accompanied by Jared Peroune, piano

Dupuis le Jour from Louise Gustave Carpenter

Tu che di gel sei cinta from Turandot Giacomo Puccini

Antek Olesik (marimba)

Merlin for Solo Marimba Andrew Thomas

1 Beyond the Faint Edge of the World

11 Time's Way