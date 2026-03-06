World Premiere of HOW TO HAVE SEX AGAIN Set for Odyssey Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Rebel & The Warrior, artists in residence at Sanguine Theatre Company, will present the world premiere of How to Have Sex Again, written by Louis Reyes McWilliams—a chaotic new comedy about fun sex, mid sex, weird sex, and no sex—as a visiting production at The Odyssey Theatre. The Rebel & The Warrior is a producing collective founded by Hannah Beebe and Rosalind Bevan in 2025. As artists in residence at Sanguine Theatre Company, The Rebel & The Warrior will work with their foundation and structure to dismantle barriers for new work and create pathways for wild, messy, and complicated work in Los Angeles and beyond.

He hasn't had sex in two years. She hasn't had sex in two years. And now they're on the world's worst date together. But when a reluctant pact to end each other's dry spells goes off the rails, these star-crossed one-night-standers are confronted with what's really been holding them back from getting intimate. How to Have Sex Again is unapologetic and uniquely heartfelt.

How to Have Sex Again will play May 29–June 7, 2026 (press opening: May 29) at Odyssey Theatre 2, 2055 South Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles. Tickets ($25, with fees) are available now.

The Rebel & The Warrior's production of How to Have Sex Again will feature Hannah Beebe (Actor and Co-Producer) and Louis Reyes McWilliams (Actor and Playwright). The production team bringing How to Have Sex Again to the stage includes Rosalind Bevan (Director and Co-Producer), Carter Vickers (Scenic Design), Anna Hibbert (Sound Design), Hannah Solomon (Lighting Design), and Katharine Means (Publicity/Marketing).

"This play has everything we want to see on stage, real people forced to confront their very real shit," says Rosalind Bevan. "It's funny, brutally honest, and sexy," Hannah Beebe adds. "This show wears its heart on its sleeve."

Playwright and actor Louis Reyes McWilliams shares, "There's an immediacy to our show that I think audiences are really going to enjoy. It's exciting to work on a play that feels like it's about right now, that feels like a continuation of conversations you're already having — about anxiety, about sex, about the general state of things — all while being funny and sexy and maybe even a little bit hopeful."

How to Have Sex Again was first produced as a workshop production at The Actor's Company in January 2025. In partnering, Sanguine Theatre Company articulates "this is an exciting opportunity for Rosalind and Hannah to take their creative producing to the next level. This structure and foundation will allow them to seek out and generate wild, complicated, and courageous work."

"We want to make work that is fearless and brash and contradictory and cannot be summed up in one sentence," explains Rosalind Bevan. "We want to see characters that are as complex and confusing as the people we know in real life." "We want stories that are as wonderful and heartbreaking as what happens to us in real life," adds Hannah Beebe. "We're interested in fighting and sweating our way to the present and running head-first into the messiest parts of who we are."