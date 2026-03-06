Moving Arts Will Debut Tony Blake's WHAT PRICE FREEDOM

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

One Chance. Two Voices. A Nation in the Balance. Moving Arts Theatre will present What Price Freedom, by Tony Blake, Directed by Darin Anthony. Timed at this crucial juncture of history, the production stars Rob Nagle and Brandon Bales.

It's 1776, the Declaration of Independence has just been signed. With war looming, John Adams and Benjamin Franklin attempt a covert peace negotiation with Britain, only to find their greatest obstacle is not the Crown, but each other. The fate of the new nation hangs on whose version of freedom will triumph in this new play asking us what independence means— and what are the costs.

Produced by Dana Schwartz & Laura Buckles, What Price Freedom will open Saturday, April 11th at 8PM with a run through May 3rd. Performances are on Friday, Saturday, Monday at 8 PM and Sunday at 4 PM. There will be two preview performances on Thursday, April 9th and Friday, April 10th at 8PM. Moving Arts Theatre is located at 3191 Casitas Ave Los Angeles, CA 90039