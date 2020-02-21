West Coast Premiere of TALES OF MODERN MOTHERHOOD: PART 2 GENDER & IDENTITY is Coming to Whitefire Theatre

Los Angeles Performing Artist Pam Levin's Tales of Modern Motherhood: Part 2 Gender and Identity This sh*t just TRANS...formed is addressing one of the most relevant issues of our time, gender dysphoria in children. This is an extremely personal, funny, challenging, honest and hopeful storytelling about the human condition focusing on... GENDER & IDENTITY. Levin's family epitomizes the zeitgeist of our unique time as they handle their daughter's gender fluidity with no rule book, just unconditional love.



"Our five-year-old plays with boys, dresses like a boy and even says she wanted to be a boy. When asked what she might want for her kindergarten graduation, her response was..."A Mohawk." I was expecting her to say...a bike! Welcome to the modern world of parenting. This is my story of a parent trying to uncover the gender that fits my kid best, while navigating these uncharted waters with zero tools in my tool belt."

Show Information:



WHERE: Whitefire Theatre (13500 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, 91423)



WHEN: Tuesday, February 25th at 8PM, Thursday, March 12 at 8PM and Saturday, April 4 at 8PM and May 2 at 8PM



HOW: Tickets are $20 and available at: https://talesofmodernmotherhoodpart2.brownpapertickets.com/



Or by calling: 800.838.3006



Award Winning, solo performer Pam Levin has been performing one-woman shows for the past twenty-two years returns to the Whitefire Annual Solofest, which is the largest one-person-show festival on the West Coast. At last year's festival, she did something that had never been done before. She performed three completely different one-woman shows over the course of the two and a half month festival. She toured all over the world, off and on, for six years with the show The Quiet Room, in which she won an ADA Award in Los Angelesa??for "Best Solo Production." She also had the pleasure of performing the hilarious, raunchy comedy, In My Own X-Rated Words, written by Fredrica Duke, to sold-out runs in LA, as well as the Big Apple. Pam's third piece, which was actually first in line at last year's festival, was her own solo piece, which she crafted in Terrie Silverman's Solo Master Class in LA called, Tales of Modern Motherhood...This Sh*t Just Got Real. It made its East Coast Premiere Fall of 2017, off-broadway at the United Solo Festival in New York City where she had two sold-out shows and was invited back for an encore performance. It had sold-out runs at both The Santa Monica Playhouse and The Whitefire Theater, where she was asked to headline Solofest in 2018.





