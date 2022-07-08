West Coast Premiere of AFTERGLOW Extends Again at the Hudson Theatre

The west coast premiere production of the hit Off-Broadway and London sensation, AFTERGLOW, written and directed by S. Asher Gelman is extending again through Sunday, August 28 at the Hudson Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles. Additionally, during this extension, Sunday performances will be matinees beginning at 3pm.



AFTERGLOW, the international hit sensation, is a raw, one-act play exploring the emotional, intellectual, and physical connections between three men and the broader implications within their relationships. When Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship, invite Darius to share their bed one night, a new intimate connection begins to form and all three men must come to terms with their individual definitions of love, loyalty, and trust as futures are questioned, relationships are shaken, and commitments are challenged.



ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

S. Asher Gelman (Playwright/Director) is a director, choreographer, playwright, and producer. Through his production company, Midnight Theatricals, he produced and directed his first original play, Afterglow, which ran for 14 months Off-Broadway at the Davenport Theater and has since enjoyed productions across the globe. He produced the Off-Broadway musical, We Are The Tigers in Winter-Spring, 2019. Gelman's second play, safeword., played Off-Broadway in Spring-Summer 2019. He recently directed and choreographed two dance films, The Greatest City in the World and in memoriam, the latter being a 30-minute, site specific solo, shot in a single, continuous take. Originally from Chevy Chase, MD, Asher received his Bachelor's Degree in Dance and Theater from Bard College and his Masters in Fine Arts in Dance from The George Washington University. While living in Israel, Asher cofounded The Stage, Tel Aviv's premier English language performing arts organization, serving as its first Artistic Director from 2013 to 2016. He serves on the Advisory Board of the Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College. Asher lives in New York City with his cats and his polycule. sashergelman.com @dancingasher.



The cast of AFTERGLOW features Noah Bridgestock as "Josh," James Hayden Rodriguez as "Alex," and Nathan Mohebbi as "Darius."



The AFTERGLOW design team features the original Off-Broadway team of designers;

Set Design by Ann Beyersdorfer; Lighting Design by Jamie Roderick; Costume Design is by Fabian Fidel Aguilar; Sound Design is by Alex Mackyol. The Associate Director is Robbie Simpson. Casting is by Kate Lumpkin, CSA.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING



AFTERGLOW is EXTENDING AGAIN through SUNDAY, AUGUST 28 at the Hudson Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. in Hollywood.



Performances are Thursdays at 8pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 8pm & Sunday matinees at 3pm.



Ticket prices are $48.00 for General Admission; $69 for Premium Reserved Admission, which also includes a souvenir program & "Limited Rush" tickets are now available for $20.00.



Tickets and more information are available at www.afterglowtheplay.com.