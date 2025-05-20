Wagner Ensemble to Present LIFT EVERY VOICE: A Juneteenth Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Wagner Ensemble, under the direction of Jeannine Wagner, will present Lift Every Voice: A Juneteenth Celebration, featuring Missa Luba, a setting of the Latin Mass arranged by Guido Haazan in Congolese style for mixed chorus and percussion. The program also showcases works by Michal Dawson Connor, Nathaniel Dett, J. Rosamond Johnson, Kevin A. Memley, and Florence Price.

The Wagner Ensemble was founded by Jeannine Wagner in 1991 under the auspices of the Roger Wagner Choral Institute. Under her spirited guidance, the Wagner Ensemble celebrates and promotes the musical legacy of her late father, the legendary Roger Wagner.

The Wagner Ensemble has dazzled audiences throughout Southern California and internationally in the performance of repertoire that includes choral masterpieces spanning the centuries from the Renaissance to the present. The concert will be held June 8, 2025 at 4pm at St. Francis De Sales Church.

