WITNESS TO TRUTH: André Laks is Coming to Museum of Tolerance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Holocaust Museum LA, the USC Polish Music Center and the Museum of Tolerance will present "Witness to Truth: André Laks" featuring a musical performance of the work of his father, composer and Holocaust survivor Szymon Laks, Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 1 pm at the Museum of Tolerance.

The music of Paris-based Polish Jewish composer and writer Szymon Laks uniquely balances elements of French modernism, Polish folk music and American jazz. The composer survived imprisonment at Auschwitz by conducting the camp orchestra, an experience which he later recalled in his hauntingly honest book entitled "Music of Another World."

Shortly after regaining his freedom in May 1945, Szymon Laks used Polish folk idioms to create the spirited, "String Quartet No. 3." The work will be the centerpiece of the musical performance by students of the USC Thornton School of Music Strings department.

"Witness to Truth" highlights the experience of second-generation Holocaust survivors. Prior to the performance, USC Polish Music Center guest lecturer Dr. Grzegorz Mania and Mark Katrikh, Museum of Tolerance Deputy Director, will lead a discussion via video with philosopher André Laks, son of the composer.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP