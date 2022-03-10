WIDOWER IN PARADISE Will Play at the Sherry Theatre This Spring

His wife left him... a massive inheritance when she disappeared under mysterious circumstances. Now he's back from her grave, looking for love-and new evidence to shed light on her possible murder. Which contestant will win his heart (or the race to solve the case) and/or the million-dollar prize? Will it be last season's widow, who was deprived of her fairy tale ending? The investigators seeking to rehabilitate their sullied reputations and wounded pride? The social media star who is here for, um, some reason? Come fall in love alongside this season's widower on an unforgettable journey to a land of summer fun and no extradition treaty to the United States. It's Widower in Paradise, a comedy-mystery that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Writer Hiro Kosgaard states, "As a cross between a dating competition and a true crime murder investigation, our market research shows that this genre fusion will resonate with market-relevant demographics perfectly!"

WHERE: The Sherry Theater, 11052 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood CA 91601

WHEN: Opens Sunday, March 27 at 7:00PM. Runs through Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Friday and Saturday at 8:30 PM; Sundays at 7:00 PM

ADMISSION: $25.00 ticket - includes pre-show reception (immersive with the characters). Appropriate for ages 13+ (some strong language)

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/widower-in-paradise-tickets-280073927657

RUNNING TIME: 90 minutes (approx.)

Written and directed by Hiro Kosgaard, Produced by David Dickens. Starring (in alphabetical order) Tenn Buick, Megan Colburn, Maggie Mae Fish, Kate LÃ½ Johnston, L.V. Marcos, Jill Nigh, Caiti Wiggins, and Max Zumstein.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION:

Hiro Kosgaard (Writer/Director) has returned to writing and directing after a long hiatus, having begun his journey at Northwestern University's television station. He has now set his sights on the stage and would like to thank everyone who has made this production possible, from the extremely talented cast and crew to the vibrant North Hollywood theater community that keeps independent art alive.

David Dickens (Producer) is excited to be producing Widower In Paradise, his fourth production at the Sherry Theater. Notably, he wrote and acted in Ballview Entertainment's sold-out Creepy Island and produced The Rage Fairy. Previously, he worked extensively as a writer and producer at Zombie Joe's Underground, where he also recently appeared in Turkeys! The Musical.