WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME To Be Presented At Theatre West In January

What the Constitution Means to Me will be presented at Theatre West on Saturday, January 31 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, February 1 at 3 p.m. The production, written by Heidi Schreck and directed by Christian Wolf, will be offered in partnership with the Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation and Theatre West. The play examines the relationship between the United States Constitution and the lives of American women.

Christian Wolf, the Artistic and Executive Director of the Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation, will direct. His background includes more than 30 directing credits along with work as a producer, playwright, and performer. He also serves on the boards of California Presenters and Western Arts Alliance.

Jessica Hayes will lead the cast as Heidi. Her regional credits include work at Laguna Playhouse, Long Beach Playhouse, and Knott’s Berry Farm. Brian Singer will appear as The Legionnaire, bringing stage and screen experience that includes Picnic, Light Sensitive, Noises Off, Mister Roberts, and roles in Sweetwater, The Bronx Bull, and 9/11. Brooklyn Reiss will perform as The Teen Debater; her stage work includes Monsters, Newsies, Matilda, Annie, and The Music Man, along with competitive dance training.

The production will run approximately 90 minutes. The play has been described by The New York Times as “one of the things we always say we want theater to be—an act of civic engagement. It restarts an argument many of us forgot we even needed to have.”

Performances of this production will also be presented by the Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation at the Armstrong Theatre on January 24 and 25. Tickets for those dates are available at TorranceArts.org.