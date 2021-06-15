WET: A DACAMENTED JOURNEY & More Announced for CTG Digital Stage Schedule Week Of June 14

Center Theatre Group is marking the ninth anniversary of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) with "WET: A DACAmented Journey" written and performed by Alex Alpharaoh and directed by Brisa Areli Muñoz. Alpharaoh's deeply personal work will be available free to the public on the Center Theatre Group's Digital Stage at www.CTGLA.org/DACAmented for a sneak peek on June 15 from 5 pm to midnight before premiering June 18 through July 16, 2021. The video will remain free to Center Theatre Group subscribers and supporters throughout the run and cost $10 for all others.

"WET: A DACAmented Journey" is a true story of what it means to be an American in every sense of the word except one: on paper. Award-winning actor, director, spoken word artist and teaching artist Alex Alpharaoh knows firsthand the emotional and psychological hardship of this unending process and risked his own freedom to share his story in a nationwide tour. Now captured at the Kirk Douglas Theatre for a presentation on Center Theatre Group's Digital Stage, "WET" rockets between hilarity and heartbreak to capture one man's travels to a home country he'd never known as part of his relentless journey toward becoming a documented citizen of the United States.

Associated Content for "WET: A DACAmented Journey"

On June 15, the anniversary of DACA, Center Theatre Group will hold a live panel at 4 pm. Three theatre artists discuss the impact that America's immigrations policies continue to have on not only their lived experiences but also the art they are creating for the stage. Join Alex Alpharaoh, Leslie Ishii and Kemiyondo Coutinho for this live panel discussion moderated by Alex Meda. The discussion is free and available on www.YouTube.com/CTGLA.

Currently Available On Demand:

Two programs premiered on May 25, the poetic short "George Floyd: The Father of the Reimagined America" and the discussion "Journey Towards a New American Theatre: George Floyd's Lasting Impact." The discussion will be available indefinitely at www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lALInzvebo&t=83s and the poetic short will be available until June 25, 2021, at www.CTGLA.org/GeorgeFloyd. Both videos are free to the public.

Three female dancers, four voiceover actors and a moving soundscape propel "George Floyd: The Father of the Reimagined America," a blending of poetry and movement that celebrates George Floyd. His death, along with that of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, and others, were the catalyst for what many are calling a modern-day civil rights movement. Based on a poem written by John Lee Gaston White, adapted for the screen by John Lee Gaston White and Lakisha May; and directed and produced by Lakisha May, "George Floyd: The Father of the Reimagined America" includes music by Jimmy King, choreography by Nia Lancelin-Brantly and animation by Josh Sessoms. The cast features dancers Desiree Elder (portraying the role of Mama), Zoë McNally (Ruby Gianna) and Taliyah Smith (Meg Olu) as well as actors Will Cobbs (voicing George Floyd's Spirit), Tyla Uzo (Meg Olu), Pauletta Washington (Mama) and Hayden Windham (Ruby Gianna).

Moderated by arts leader Keryl McCord (founder/CEO of Equity Quotient), "Journey Towards a New American Theatre: George Floyd's Lasting Impact" asks the questions, had George Floyd not been murdered, would arts organizations across the country have taken such immediate and serious steps toward becoming anti-racist? How did the death of an otherwise ordinary man help change the world, and in turn, the future of American theatre? In this free discussion, panelists including playwright/actress and Theatre Communications Group, Board Chair, Nikkole Salter ("In the Continuum" at the Kirk Douglas Theatre), and writer John Lee Gaston White ("George Floyd: The Father of the Reimagined America") explore how art and art makers are beginning to reflect a world that is forever changed by the power of George Floyd's legacy.

The Stratford Festival's "Macbeth" premiered April 8 and is available on demand through July 7, 2021. The lavish Stratford Festival film is free to Center Theatre Group subscribers and supporters and $10 for all others at www.CTGLA.org/StratfordMacbeth.

Surrender to a haunting story of ambition and its dark consequences, as a military hero and his wife conspire to seize the throne of Scotland.

Directed by Antoni Cimolino, produced for film by Barry Avrich and directed for film by Shelagh O'Brien, "Macbeth" is one of five Shakespeare plays captured at North America's leading classical theatre company which will be presented on CTG's Digital Stage.

"Until the Flood" premiered November 15 and is available until 2023. This video is free to the public at www.ctgla.org/UntilTheFloodALLARTS.

"Until the Flood" which was performed at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in January, 2020, explores a community in turmoil following the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager, by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. Written and performed by Dael Orlandersmith and directed by Center Theatre Group Associate Artistic Director Neel Keller, "Until the Flood" draws on Orlandersmith's interviews with residents across the Greater St. Louis area to create composite characters that reflect a wide range of perspectives and experiences of race to discuss the roots of unrest and the search for healing.

"Until the Flood," was originally commissioned and produced by The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, and subsequently produced around the United States and in Ireland, Scotland and England, with the same performer, director and creative team. Center Theatre Group partnered with Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, A Contemporary Theatre (ACT), Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Goodman Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Portland Center Stage and Repertory Theatre of St. Louis to present the All Arts televised streaming production of "Until the Flood." The presentation uses video footage from the Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre production.

Associated Content for "Until the Flood"

Conversation with Dael Orlandersmith, Neel Keller and Student Artists

Center Theatre Group hosted a conversation with "Until the Flood" writer/performer Dael Orlandersmith, director Neel Keller and student artists representing theatres across the country. Moderated by Center Theatre Group's Teaching Artist, Christine Breihan. Participating student artists include Alex W. (Milwaukee Repertory), Fletcher J. and Sonia-Sofia R. (Center Theatre Group), Mikayla A. (Portland Center Stage), Ariel B. (Goodman Theatre) and Marie-Antoinette B. (Denver Center for the Performing Arts). The discussion is free to the public and available at www.centertheatregroup.org/digitalstage/videos/writerperformer-dael-orlandersmith-and-director-neel-keller/

Center Theatre Group's Digital Stage is presented by American Express. As presenting sponsor of The Digital Stage, American Express Card Members enjoy special opportunities on the Digital Stage, including: presales and early access for limited-release premium events, invitations to private pre- or post-show meet and greets and access to exclusive content curated especially for Card Members.