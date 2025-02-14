WELCOME TO THE UTERUS is Coming to the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Welcome to the Uterus, a bold, hilarious, and unfiltered theatrical exploration of reproductive rights, will return for one night only after a premiere at the 30 Minutes or Less Festival. Created by Hayla Stewart and an exceptional creative team, this thought-provoking and wildly funny production will take the stage once again at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre on Feb. 22, 2025.

Audiences were captivated by the play's unique premise, which humorously highlights the absurdities of reproductive health and sex cells—because, as everyone knows, sex cells. Welcome to the Uterus follows Shane, a woman navigating a possible pregnancy while the cells in her body react to invading sperm. Through a mix of witty comedy and high-stakes action, the play brings to life a world that everyone knows exists but few have ever truly envisioned.

Blending factual science with imaginative storytelling, Welcome to the Uterus raises awareness of the precarious nature of reproductive rights while delivering sharp humor and poignant social commentary. The production leaves audiences laughing, cringing, and reflecting on today's landscape of bodily autonomy.

“I wrote this play because I loved Osmosis Jones and wanted to tell a female-centered story in that vein—one that also highlights the real struggles we face,” said Stewart, lead producer and writer. “I joke that this is a work of nonfiction because these events unfold inside bodies all the time. I hope audiences walk away understanding how frightening it is to leave our futures up to fate.”

Creative Team: Hayla Stewart – Lead Producer, Writer. Mariah Carrillo – Producer. Lindsay Jean Michelle – Producer, Director. Joan Lynch – Director

Performance Details:

Venue: Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, Los Angeles

Date: February 22, 2025

Showtime: 8:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15 – Available at https://www.30minutesorlessfestival.com

Comments