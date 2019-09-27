Vs. Theatre Company's Critically Acclaimed Production Of TRUE WEST By Sam Shepard Extended Again

Vs. Theatre Company is thrilled to announce that its critically acclaimed production of Sam Shepard's masterpiece TRUE WEST, directed by Scott Cummins (Killer Joe, Bug) is EXTENDING AGAIN, one final time, through SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2 at Vs. Theatre, 5453 W. Pico Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Lee and Austin are two estranged brothers who reunite at their mother's empty house in suburban California. Sparks fly and passions rage in this American classic from one of our greatest playwrights.

TRUE WEST has assembled an award-winning design team; Scenic Design by Danny Cistone, Lighting Design by Derrick McDaniel, Costume Design by Gelareh Khalioun, Sound Design by Lindsay Jones, Violence Design by Ned Mochel, Niki Armato is the Production Stage Manager.

Performances are Fridays & Saturday at 8pm. There will be no late seating.

All tickets are $20.00 (General Seating). To purchase tickets, https://vstruewest.brownpapertickets.comor for more information, please visit ww.vstheatre.org.





