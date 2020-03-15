Violins Of Hope In Los Angeles Suspended

Based on the recent decisions by LAUSD, California State University, Northridge (CSUN), as well as the recommendations of public officials, and the collective caution surrounding COVID-19, Violins of Hope activities in Los Angeles have been suspended.



Violins of Hope is an internationally renowned project that is a collection of over 60 stringed instruments rescued from the Holocaust and restored by second-generation violinmaker, Amnon Weinstein, and his son, Avshalom in their shop in Tel Aviv. Four symphonic orchestras, a major heritage museum and one of Los Angeles' leading performing arts centers joined together to bring the collection to Los Angeles from March 22 to April 26, 2020 for a month-long series of concerts, exhibits, and student educational programming.



Performances cancelled at The Soraya (CSUN) include the Los Angeles Jewish Symphony (March 22), Rotterdam Philharmonic (March 25), and Jerusalem Quartet (April 5). Other concerts include by the Los Angeles Lawyers Philharmonic at Wilshire Ebell Theatre (March 29), New West Symphony at Thousand Oaks Civic Plaza (April 18) and Rancho Campana PAC, Camarillo (April 19), and Long Beach Symphony at Terrace Theatre, Long Beach (April 25). Also cancelled is an exhibit at Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust (March 18 to April 19). Refunds will be processed for all of The Soraya's ticketholders. Please contact other organizations for refund information.



In addition, Avshalom Weinstein is hastening his return overseas before further travel restrictions are announced.



Thor Steingraber, Executive Director of The Soraya said, "Although we will not be able to reschedule these events this year, we are already working with the Weinsteins to identify future dates for some of the Violins of Hope activities. We are pleased to share that The Soraya's Arts Education program along with Artist-in-Residence Niv Ashkenazi, the only musician in North America who possesses one of the violins from the collection, completed thirty K-12 school visits. A new generation has successfully been introduced to the important ideas that are at the heart of Violins of Hope."



Steingraber continued, "In addition, I am grateful to Chair Susanne Reyto for inspiring 29 different organizations to produce or host events and concerts in the coming weeks, and I extend my sincerest gratitude for the 142 supporters who contributed to our concerts and education efforts at The Soraya."



Honorary Chair L.A. City Controller Ron Galperin said, "As the son of Holocaust survivors, I see Violins of Hope as an opportunity to build a bridge from the past to the present through the universal language of music. While I am disappointed that the events we worked so hard to present cannot take place at this time, my greatest concern in the health and wellbeing of the greater community. And I am hopeful that, in the future, we will have the chance to bring Violins of Hope to the many thousands of people who need to hear the stories these wonderful instruments tell. They show us all that, even when times are dark, the best of humanity perseveres and, ultimately, prevails."



