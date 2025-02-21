Viola Davis to be Honored at City Year Los Angeles' Spring Break Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



City Year Los Angeles, a youth-powered education nonprofit organization, has announced that Academy Award-winning actor, producer, and New York Times bestselling author, Viola Davis, and Picturestart CEO and City Year Los Angeles Board Member, Erik Feig, will be honored at the organization’s 14th annual Spring Break Gala on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Los Angeles (location to be announced).

The event will be hosted by Juju Green, a host, movie critic, and content creator widely known as Straw Hat Goofy. It will also feature an intimate musical performance by GRAMMY® Award-winning Texas recording artist, songwriter, and performer, Leon Bridges.

This year’s Spring Break comes at a defining moment for Los Angeles, following the recent wildfires that have upended lives—displacing families, disrupting schools, and deepening challenges for many students. In times like these, a fundamental truth becomes clear: we need each other. The 14th annual Spring Break Gala will be an opportunity to recognize the power of community and unite in support of Los Angeles’ future. By participating in this event, individuals will not only help to rebuild hope, but also strengthen schools, uplift communities, and ensure that every student has the opportunity to thrive.

Davis and Feig will be recognized for their commitment to advancing educational opportunities and their ongoing support of City Year’s mission to help students in underserved communities reach their full potential. Their personal and professional efforts to remove barriers that prevent students from thriving and amplify the voices of the next generation continue to inspire others to take action and invest in the future of children.

Viola Davis is a critically-acclaimed actress and EGOT recipient celebrated for her diverse and impactful roles. Beyond her on-screen achievements, she has dedicated much of her time and resources to empowering youth, particularly in marginalized communities. As a passionate advocate for ending childhood hunger and creating opportunities for success, Davis has worked tirelessly to provide under-resourced young people with the tools they need to build a brighter future.

Erik Feig is the founder and CEO of Picturestart, a media company specializing in premium “Discovery of Voice” content for worldwide engagement across all platforms. Since Picturestart launched in the summer of 2019, Feig has financed and produced a diverse slate of projects, while amplifying new voices in media. His commitment extends beyond the entertainment industry, as he serves on the board of City Year Los Angeles where he plays a vital role in supporting the organization’s mission to empower students and help them reach their full potential.

“City Year Los Angeles is thrilled to honor Viola Davis and Erik Feig for their extraordinary contributions to youth empowerment and their unwavering support of educational opportunity,” said Dwight Caines, event co-chair. “This year, as our city continues to recover from the devastating fires, the Spring Break Gala will not only celebrate the strength of Los Angeles, but also honor the power of the community. This is a time to come together, strengthen our bond, and invest in the future of our children. We look forward to celebrating this spirit of unity and hope, while raising critical funds to support the students and families of Los Angeles.”

Leon Bridges, known for his timeless sound and genre-bending hits, will deliver a special performance at the gala. A long-time supporter of youth empowerment initiatives, Bridges will bring his signature style to what promises to be a memorable night of celebration and impact.

The event’s host, Juju Green, also known as “Straw Hat Goofy,” will keep attendees entertained throughout the night with his infectious comedic style and engaging personality. Known as TikTok’s "Movie Guy," Green has accumulated over 3.5 million followers, thanks to his passionate pop culture breakdowns and commentary.

The Spring Break Host Committee includes co-chairs Dwight Caines and Erik Feig, along with Kevin Demoff (Kroenke Sports & Entertainment), Kam Ghassemieh, Jennifer Gonring, Glenn Gritzner, Laura Fox, Ariel Johnson, David Magruder, Norma Manzanares, Ashley McGuinness, Jon Neuhaus, Sarah Schuler (Rams), David Shaheen, Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer, and Ali Trustman (CAA).

City Year Los Angeles’ Spring Break is the nonprofit's signature annual benefit, renowned for replacing the traditional sit-down gala with a vibrant, afterparty-style celebration that attracts over 600 attendees. Games, giveaways, photo ops, and live music contribute to an atmosphere that has earned the event a prominent place on the gala season calendar—all in support of the thousands of students City Year helps to succeed in school and beyond.

City Year Los Angeles is deeply embedded in 21 schools, with its impact extending far beyond the classroom. The organization serves the entire Los Angeles community, standing alongside students, families, and educators to provide stability, support, and hope. City Year AmeriCorps members are more than mentors and role models—they are a frontline force in response to crisis. This year, they have mobilized beyond school walls, staffing disaster relief centers, connecting families to critical resources, and ensuring students stay on track despite overwhelming challenges. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit here.

About Spring Break

Spring Break is City Year Los Angeles’ annual benefit that brings together over 600 guests—including community, and business leaders, celebrities and influencers, families, and the tutors and mentors they recruit from the Americorps program— to help thousands of students each year across L.A. thrive in school and in life.

About City Year

City Year is a trailblazing, youth-powered organization with a dual mission: expanding educational opportunity for under-resourced students and developing leaders through national service. Research shows the more time a student spends with a young person from the program serving as a mentor and tutor, the better the student outcomes—academically, socially, and emotionally. A public-private partnership, City Year is a proud member of AmeriCorps, a federally funded program operating in 29 U.S. cities with international affiliates in the U.K. and South Africa. Today, 37,000 alums continue to lead and serve where they live and work.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

