Video: First Look at San Diego Music Theatre's HELLO, DOLLY!

Get a first look at San Diego Musical Theatre's production of HELLO, DOLLY! which runs from February 7th through March 9th, 2025.

The production is directed by Randy Slovacek, choreographed by Xavier J. Bush, and Richard Dueñez Morrison serves as music director.

The cast of the production includes Heidi Meyer as Dolly Levi, A. G. Parks as Horace Vandergelder, Adam Granados as Cornelius Hackl, Jackson Taitano as Barnaby Tucker, Katherine Chatman as Irene Molloy, Johnisa Breault as Minnie Fay, Joe Stein as Ambrose Kemper (Cornelius Hackl u/s), Elle Bolton as Ermengarde (Minnie Fay u/s), Dan Mason as Rudolf Risenweiber (Horace Vandergelder u/s), Sasha Weiss as Ernestina (Dolly Levi u/s), Jack Harlow Adkins as Ensemble (Rudolf Risenweiber u/s), Laura Bueno as Ensemble (Ernestina u/s), Kaia Bugler as Ensemble, Brice Daniel as Ensemble (Barnaby Tucker u/s), Salima Gangani as Ensemble, Andres Lagang as Ensemble, Marlon James Magtibay as Dance Swing, Kristin O'Connell as Ensemble (Irene Molloy u/s), Adrian Oviedo as Ensemble, Andy Ben Reynolds as Ensemble (Ambrose Kemper u/s), Julianne Riddle as Ensemble (Ermengarde u/s), Sarah Smudz as Dance Swing, and Kylie Stucki as Dance Captain & Ensemble.

In this golden age blockbuster hit, a meddlesome matchmaker arrives in Yonkers set on finding a match for the miserly Horace Vandergelder. Bursting with humor, romance, high-energy dancing and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history, this show is boisterous and charming from start to finish. Winning ten Tony Awards and with four Broadway revivals, Hello, Dolly! remains one of the most enduring musical theatre hits.

