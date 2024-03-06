Video: Director David Ivers on What to Expect From PRELUDE TO A KISS, THE MUSICAL at South Coast Repertory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Artistic Director David Ivers directs “Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical” in April. In this video, he discusses what to expect from this World Premiere. “For better or worse” takes on new meaning when a mysterious guest requests a kiss at Peter and Rita’s wedding—and their lives are forever changed.

"I think we have a really beautiful piece of the theatre on the page and I think we're going to see a really cool use of technology in our design..." he says.

Originally a South Coast Repertory world premiere, the Tony Award-nominated play returns as a musical. Refreshed, reimagined and elevated by a breathtaking score, this modern fable soars through the peaks and valleys of love—the perfect salve for our disconnected times. music by Daniel Messé lyrics by Sean Hartley and Daniel Messé book by Craig Lucas directed by David Ivers Segerstrom Stage Part of the Pacific Playwrights Festival.

Tickets

Tickets range in price from $34 to $112, with additional discounts available for educators, seniors and theatregoers ages 25 and under. Tickets may be purchased online at www.scr.org or by phone at (714) 708-5555.

South Coast Repertory is located at 655 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa, at the Bristol Street/Avenue of the Arts exit off the San Diego (405) Freeway in the David Emmes/Martin Benson Theatre Center, part of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Parking is available on Park Center Drive, off Anton Boulevard.