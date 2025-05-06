 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Vasthy Mompoint Will Perform Family-Friendly Concert at the Santa Monica Playhouse

The performance is on Saturday, May 10th, 2025, at 2:00 PM.

By: May. 06, 2025
Vasthy Mompoint Will Perform Family-Friendly Concert at the Santa Monica Playhouse Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Join eight-time Broadway actress Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom, SpongeBob Musical, Mary Poppins) as she hosts Sing Dance Play on Saturday, May 10th, 2025, at 2:00 PM at the Santa Monica Playhouse (1211 4th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401).

Featuring a talented cast including Shilpa Das, Rand De Marco, Conroe Brooks, Andrew Young, Alyson Snyder, and Maddi Jones, this 45-minute interactive show offers Broadway performances, dancing, singing, and cultural education through the "Beyond Your Backyard" segment. Kids will also take home fun goody bags!

Vasthy & Friends brings the magic of Broadway to young audiences, inspiring creativity and connection. Don't miss this magical afternoon of Broadway fun-perfect for families and kids of all ages!



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos