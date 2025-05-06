Vasthy Mompoint Will Perform Family-Friendly Concert at the Santa Monica Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join eight-time Broadway actress Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom, SpongeBob Musical, Mary Poppins) as she hosts Sing Dance Play on Saturday, May 10th, 2025, at 2:00 PM at the Santa Monica Playhouse (1211 4th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401).

Featuring a talented cast including Shilpa Das, Rand De Marco, Conroe Brooks, Andrew Young, Alyson Snyder, and Maddi Jones, this 45-minute interactive show offers Broadway performances, dancing, singing, and cultural education through the "Beyond Your Backyard" segment. Kids will also take home fun goody bags!

Vasthy & Friends brings the magic of Broadway to young audiences, inspiring creativity and connection. Don't miss this magical afternoon of Broadway fun-perfect for families and kids of all ages!

