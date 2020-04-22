VIDEO: Randall Park Visits His Favorite Sitcom Sets for Geffen Stayhouse

Check out television star Randall Park show off his impressive Zoom skills with a musical tour of his favorite sitcom sets for Geffen Playhouse's Geffen Stayhouse series.





Randall Park will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo in the upcoming Marvel's series "WandaVision" for Disney+, and is currently starring in the sixth and final season of the ABC series "Fresh Off the Boat." He co-wrote, produced and starred in the Netflix feature rom-com "Always Be My Maybe," and has previously appeared in "The Interview," "Ant-Man and the Wasp" and "Aquaman," among other films. In 2019, Randall co-founded his production company, Imminent Collision, which focuses on Asian-American comedic storytelling.





