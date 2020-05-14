VIDEO: Kate Burton Performs From THE HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES, THE PRICE, and ARCADIA

Kate Burton has performed in works from three of 20th-Century Theatre's iconic voices on the Taper stage: John Guare's "The House of Blue Leaves" (2008), Arthur Miller's "The Price" (2015), and Tom Stoppard's "Arcadia" (1997).

Burton's #ArtGoesOn contribution is a testament to her gifts and range, these playwrights' talent, and the Taper's rich history, as she brings us one monologue from each of these unforgettable plays.

Watch the video below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You