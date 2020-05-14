Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Kate Burton Performs From THE HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES, THE PRICE, and ARCADIA

May. 14, 2020  

Kate Burton has performed in works from three of 20th-Century Theatre's iconic voices on the Taper stage: John Guare's "The House of Blue Leaves" (2008), Arthur Miller's "The Price" (2015), and Tom Stoppard's "Arcadia" (1997).

Burton's #ArtGoesOn contribution is a testament to her gifts and range, these playwrights' talent, and the Taper's rich history, as she brings us one monologue from each of these unforgettable plays.

Watch the video below!

