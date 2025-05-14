UNSWEET PERDITION To Begin At Hollywood Fringe In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fierce and Purple Creative will present UNSWEET PERDITION, the story of a young woman on her first day of work at the Northwest Danbury Dam. She meets her strange co-worker and learns that there's more to this place than meets the eye. If she closes her eyes and listens closely, can she hear the Dam breathing?

An FBI Agent and a Cryptozoologist investigate the strange nature of this facility and the endangered birds that seem to be flocking to the Dam walls. While the Lead Hydrologist and Dam supervisor both try to keep it together, quickly realizing that they, too, are circling the drain. Because if the Dam starts to leak, what will drip out? Is that water? Why does it taste like a memory from long ago?

Written and directed by award-winning playwright Evan Spreen, this world premiere production blends dream logic realism, ritualistic poetry, and dissolving memories. It invites audiences into a liminal space where grief is filtered through the sieve of existential cosmic ache, rendering sorrow into something previously unexperienced.

Performance Dates:

- Thursday, June 5th @ 8pm (preview)

- Saturday, June 14th @ 4:30pm

- Tuesday, June 24th @ 10:30pm

- Friday, June 27th @ 6:30pm

- Saturday, June 28th @ 8:30pm

Written & Directed by Evan Spreen

Music by Ian Sutherland

Lighting by Jeremy D. Thompson

