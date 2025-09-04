UNERASABLE SOLO FESTIVAL to Launch at Willie Agee Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Willie Agee Playhouse will present The UNerasable Solo Festival, celebrating the voices of artists whose stories are too often silenced. In an era where narratives are under attack, these solo performances stand as acts of defiance—raw, unfiltered, and unforgettable. The festival spans from September 11–28, 2025, with performances Thursdays through Sundays at The Willie Agee Playhouse (714 Warren Lane) inside Edward Vincent, Jr. Park in Inglewood. Featuring a diverse array of ten solo artists, the festival offers three weeks of powerful personal stories. Spanning comedy, drama, song, music, poetry, and more, the festival makes up a rich tapestry of cultural life that is sure to excite and delight audiences.

Tickets are $15 for single entry, and Festival Passes are also available, granting access to multiple performances. Free parking is available at the intersection of Warren Lane and Park Ave. at Edward Vincent, Jr. Park.

Festival performances include Freeman In Paris by Herb Newsome, featuring the actor playing five different instruments; Shola Adewusi (Bob Hearts Abishola) in Bitter Leaf Stew, a personal dramatic piece with this powerhouse actress singing original jazz tunes; Elizabeth June in her award-winning show Notes from a Narcissistic Negro & Other N Words, complete with spoken word, stand-up sets, and stories of recovery; and Janora McDuffie in Earth, Wind and Car Fire, a joyride that navigates love, race, sexuality, and faith with sharp wit, big heart, and a whole lot of soul.

The festival founders, Shelli Boone and Paris Crayton III, will host a Kick-Off Reception for festival goers on Friday, September 12 at 6:30 p.m. with refreshments, giveaways, and more. The festival will also feature a Night of Comedy on Sunday, September 12 at 9:00 p.m. Every Saturday, the festival will feature food and craft vendors.

