UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance Postponed Remainder 2019-20 season:

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance has postponed the remainder of its 2019-20 season:

To our CAP UCLA community -



Amidst the unprecedented realities that we are all actively addressing in our own lives during the COVID-19 global pandemic, we wanted to first convey our best wishes and let you know that our thoughts are with you.



At CAP UCLA, our first priority is the health, safety and well-being of our community of artists, staff, production team and supporters. Our full attention and energy is directed towards this priority while making clear and prudent decisions for everyone involved. It is in this context that we will now suspend all performances for the remainder of the 2019-20 Season.



A complete list of affected performances can be found on our website. For those who are not checking through the internet, we will reach out.



We have been in close communication with the artists and their management to begin the complex task of rescheduling their performances into the 2020-21 CAP UCLA Season beginning in September.



However difficult, it is heartening to find pathways forward and everyone has been relieved by our effort.



The business of issuing ticket refunds is a workload of some magnitude. As we are now working remotely for the time being, you are likely to experience delays. Rest assured that we are meeting the challenge with as much speed and efficiency as we can. We greatly appreciate your patience. All ticket holders with online purchases will automatically be refunded by point of purchase for the cost of the ticket and all fees associated (the UCLA Central Ticket Office, The Theatre at Ace Hotel box office or AXS). If you purchased your tickets from the UCLA Central Ticket Office in person with cash or check, you will receive a check by mail.



While we can suspend the programming, we cannot suspend our fundraising. For us to rebound we will need resources. For those of you in a position to make donations of any amount to our operations, we cannot thank you enough. On behalf of the artists and all of us we are grateful for your generosity.



While we adjust to remote working, we will keep the email to a minimum. Visit our website for updates and news, and rest assured that we are here, and that we will be in touch over the weeks ahead. To learn more about UCLA's ongoing response to this crisis, please visit UCLA's dedicated COVID-19 website as well as Bruins Safe Online .



In the meantime, stay safe and strong, and stay connected. Check in on your family members, friends and neighbors and do not hesitate to reach out to us via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, by email or phone.



Yours now as ever,



CAP UCLA





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You