Toni Tennille Will Lead HELLO, DOLLY! at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center

A beloved musical legend comes out of retirement to play an iconic theatre role, that she declared has always been on her bucket list, Ms Toni Tennille adds her name to a long an illustrious list of women (including Ether Merman, Mary Martin, Pearl Bailey, Ginger Rogers, Eve Arden, Phyllis Diller, Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler, Bernadette Peters and, of course, Carol Channing), who have been spreading the thrill of romance and the joy of living "before the parade passes by," by portraying Dolly Levi in Jerry Herman's "Hello Dolly!"

Audiences can share in the excitement of this limited run as Grammy-winner Toni Tennille stars in "Hello, Dolly!" November 3-20, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott, Arizona.

The unforgettable voice behind The Captain & Tennille, whose hit "Love Will Keep Us Together" ruled the airwaves in the mid-1970's, Toni Tennille will share the stage with more than fifty student performers as matchmaker Dolly Levi. "It's one of the roles I've wanted to do, but never had the opportunity," Tennille said.

Toni Tennille's musical theatre roots trace back to the late 1960's, where she composed music for South Coast Repertory's musical Mother Earth. After years of live performances and TV guest appearances, she signed to play Victoria Grant/Count Grazinski in the national tour of Victor/Victoria and performed the show for nearly a year. Happily retired in Northern Arizona, where she is a generous benefactress of local arts organizations, she will step out under the lights once more, in a lavish production of a show that has celebrated the likes of Carol Channing, Barbra Streisand and Bette Midler.

"People are going to walk out of this show, and they're going to be humming." Tennille said. "There are some moments in there where we hope to get a few tears - which you don't think about in a big comedy show - but they're there. And we're going to show them to the audience."

Hello, Dolly! runs Thursdays through Sundays, Nov. 3 - 6; Nov. 10 - 13; and Nov. 17 - 20. Curtain times are 7 p.m., Thursdays - Saturdays, with 3 p.m. Sunday matinees. Please note the Saturday, Nov. 12 performance will also be a 3 p.m. matinee. Tickets run $35/$45/$55 and $65 for adults, with $15 Youth tickets available.

The Yavapai College Performing Arts Center is located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street, in Prescott, Arizona. The Ticket Office is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.; and Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. For reservations or more information, please call: (928) 776.2000 or visit: www.ycpac.com.