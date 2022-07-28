Tickets on Sale Now for World Premiere of INVINCIBLE - THE MUSICAL at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Single tickets are now on sale for Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts' WORLD PREMIERE presentation of INVINCIBLE - THE MUSICAL, featuring the music of PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO, from November 22 to December 17, 2022, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater. This inventive new work weaves the four-time GRAMMY® Award and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees' legendary catalogue and inspired new songs throughout a reimagining of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Invincible - The Musical is set in the modern, war-torn metropolis of Verona where the newly elected Chancellor Paris vows to destroy the progressive resistance and return the city to its traditional roots. The star-crossed lovers' story, exploring how love and equality battle for survival in times of great transformation, envisions peace in a divided world. Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene (resident director of Hamilton), with a book by Bradley Bredeweg (creator of "Good Trouble" and GLAAD Award-winning "The Fosters" TV series), music direction and arrangements by Jesse Vargas (Love Actually Live, Broadway's Glory Days), and orchestrations and arrangements by Neil Giraldo, Invincible - The Musical is presented by Special Arrangement with Jamie Cesa, Cody Lassen & Bel Chiasso Entertainment.

Singer-songwriter Benatar and producer-musician Giraldo will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November. Their partnership, which combines her staggering vocals and take-no-prisoners attitude along with his trailblazing artistry as a guitarist, producer and songwriter, forged the undeniable chemistry and unique sound that created eternal rock hits including "We Belong," "Invincible," "Love Is A Battlefield," "Promises In The Dark," "We Live For Love," "Heartbreaker" and "Hell Is For Children." Together, Benatar and Giraldo created two multi-platinum, five platinum, and three gold albums as well as 19 Top 40 hits. They have sold over 36 million records worldwide and have won an unprecedented four consecutive GRAMMY® awards.

Tickets for Invincible ($39 - $125, with previews $29-$105) are on sale now, as are single tickets and subscriptions to all performances in The Wallis' 2022/2023 Season. TheWallis.org/Invincible

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase single tickets, subscriptions and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday - Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org.

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or cancelled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis' ticketing policies.

PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO

TIFFANY NICHOLE GREENE

TIFFANY NICHOLE GREENE (Director) (she/her) is the resident director of Hamilton (Philip Tour) and directed the off-Broadway premiere of Steph Del Rosso's 53% Of (Second Stage). Recent credits include the world premiere of Vichet Chum's High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest (Alley Theatre); Christina Ham's Nina Simone: Four Women (Arizona Theatre Company); the world premiere of Deneen Reynolds-Knott's Shoebox Picnic: Route One (Alabama Shakespeare Festival); Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders (Goodman Theatre); and the world premiere of Something Grim(M) (Dallas Theater Center), which she also created. Digital credits include the world premieres of Lydia Diamond's Whiterly Negotiations and Lynn Nottage's What Are The Things I Need To Remember? for Octopus Theatricals (NYT Critic's Pick); Stacey Rose's As Is: Conversations With Big Black Women In Confined Spaces (Manhattan Theatre Club); Alice Childress' Wine In The Wilderness (Portland Center Stage); and Battle Cry by Bianca Sams (Cleveland Play House). Greene is the Associate Artistic Director of Dallas Theater Center and holds an MFA from Brown University/Trinity Rep. www.tiffanynicholegreene.com.

BRADLEY BREDEWEG

BRADLEY BREDEWEG (Book) is known for creating the critically acclaimed Freeform family drama "The Fosters," which garnered awards including Outstanding Drama Series at the GLAAD Awards, the Emmys' Television Academy Honors Award for Excellence in Television, the Television Critics Award for Outstanding Drama Series, and the Teen Choice Awards Best Drama Series. Executive Produced by Bredeweg, Peter Paige and Jennifer Lopez, the series ran for five season and resulted in the highly acclaimed spin-off "Good Trouble," now entering its fourth season on Hulu and Freeform. He currently has a blind script deal with Skydance Studios and has sold pilots to Showtime, Amazon, Netflix, The CW, ABC and USA. In partnership with Google, he wrote, produced and directed the new musical Headless, a re-imagining of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, which starred Hadestown's Reeve Carney. Bredeweg also wrote, produced, and directed the musical smash-hit Scissorhands, a re-working of the classic Tim Burton tale as a modern queer love story. Other theatrical credits in LA include SCISSORHANDS The Musical and The Last Breakfast Club. He also continues to be an active producer and investor in the Broadway and West End scenes. Shows include the critically acclaimed revival of Side Show, Green Day's American Idiot, the smash hit Dear Evan Hansen, as well as the latest Broadway sensation, Moulin Rouge. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @BradleyBredeweg

JESSE VARGAS

JESSE VARGAS (Orchestrations and Arrangements) has worked internationally as a music director, arranger, orchestrator and music producer. Broadway: Glory Days (Arrangements & Orchestrations); The Ritz (Orchestrations). Off-Broadway: bare-A Pop Opera (MD & Vocal Arrangements); Rooms-A Rock Romance (Arrangements & Orchestrations); Shida; and Saved. National Tours: Xanadu; Barry Manilow's Copacabana. Other as Arranger/Orchestrator: A Little More Alive; DCM; White Noise; One Hit Wonder; Peep Show; What A Wonderful World; Asphalt Beach; Bright Lights, Big City; Hair In Concert (Grammy Nominated Album); Pippin (2006 Tour). Jesse served as music director/conductor/orchestrator for Clay Aiken from 2004-2008. He was also the MD/arranger for the bands Nick Blaemire and The Hustle and The Midtown Men. He's produced, arranged and orchestrated albums for Scott Alan, Kooman & Dimond, Daniel Reichard, Michael Longoria, and more. For the past six years, Jesse has been the Music Supervisor for the Los Angeles entertainment company FOR THE RECORD LIVE. He's arranged, and orchestrated FTR productions of Baz-Star Crossed Love; The Brat Pack; Scorsese-American Crime Requiem; Tarantino Live; and the critically acclaimed Love Actually-Live at The Wallis. TV credits include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Orchestrations) and Good Trouble (Songwriter & Music Producer). @shouthollermusic

About Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts:

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is a dynamic cultural hub and community resource where local, national and international artists share their artistry with ever-expanding audiences. The campus, located in the heart of Beverly Hills, CA, is committed to robust and distinctive presentations and education programs curated with both creativity and social impact in mind. Distinguished by its eclectic programming that mirrors the diverse landscape of Los Angeles and its location in the entertainment capital of the world, The Wallis has produced and presented more than 350 theater, dance, music, film, cabaret, conversation, and family entertainment programs since its doors opened in October 2013. Hailed as "au courant" (LaLa Magazine), The Wallis was lauded by Culture Vulture, which proclaims, "If you love expecting the unexpected in the performing arts, you have to love The Wallis." Its programming has been nominated for 79 Ovation Awards and nine L.A. Drama Critic's Circle Awards. The campus itself, a breathtaking 70,000-square-foot facility, celebrating the classic and the modern, has garnered six architectural awards. Designed by acclaimed architect Zoltan E. Pali (SPF:architects), the restored building features the original 1933 Beverly Hills Post Office (on the National Register of Historic Places), which serves as the theater's dramatic yet welcoming lobby, and includes the contemporary 500-seat, state-of-the-art Bram Goldsmith Theater; the 150-seat Lovelace Studio Theater; an inviting open-air plaza for family, community and other performances; and GRoW @ The Wallis: A Space for Arts Education, where learning opportunities for all ages and backgrounds abound. Together, these elements embrace the city's history and its future, creating a performing arts destination for L.A.-area visitors and residents alike. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is led by Chairman of the Board Michael Nemeroff and Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer Rachel Fine.