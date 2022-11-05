Theatre West to Present WINTER WISHES - A HOLIDAY CABARET THEATRE in December

Theatre West will present Winter Wishes: A Holiday Cabaret Theatre December 2- December 11, 2022, Friday and Saturday at 8:00, and Sunday at 2:00pm. Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207647®id=9&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Ftheatrewest.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The performances will be held at Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door, and available by calling (323) 851-7977 or visiting https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207647®id=9&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Ftheatrewest.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Victoria Lavan directs a talented cast of 15 singer-actors performing treasured songs and telling stories of holiday memories and wishes we will usher in this Magical Season of Joy and Light uplifting your spirits, making you laugh out loud and inspiring hope in your heart. The performance is musical directed by Paul Cady, written by the company, and produced for Theatre West by Garry Kluger and Tessa Bell.

The cast includes: Luis Anduaga, Amanda Boutaud, Harleigh Ford, Stella Grimaldi, Ivy Jones, Bonnie Kalisher, Cody Kelepolo, Mimi Kmet, Robert W. Laur, Barbara Mallory, Constance Mellors, Zoe Miner, Scottie Nevil, Alyssa Rupert, Michael Van Duzer.

Musicians include: Bill von Ravensburg, Pete Snell, Jim Varley, Mara Wells.

Lighting design: Abbey Perez. Sound design: David P. Johnson. Technical Supervisor: Malcolm Wilson. Stage manager: David Mingrino. Theatre West Managing Director: Eugene J. Hutchins.

Victoria Lavan enjoys a varied and accomplished career as a singer, actress, teacher and vocologist. Known for her skills and success in many styles and genres of music, she has been praised by the Los Angeles Times as "...a soprano with first-rate, high soaring vocal skills...and a warm, lyrical, uncluttered way with a song..." (Don Heckman). Favorite collaborations and roles include: the Sundance Institute with San Francisco Opera Adler Fellowship Program; Salt Lake Opera Theatre Rigoletto (Gilda); Opera Unplugged, La Boheme (Musetta); Albuquerque Chamber Orchestra, The Telephone (Lucy); New West Symphony, Ventura Music Festival - Bach B Minor Mass, soprano soloist, Grammy Award winning conductor, Vance George; Jesus Christ Superstar with Ted Neeley and Carl Anderson and Love Letters with her late husband, Bruce Liberty, Rubicon Theatre Co.; Glitter and Be Gay: A Tribute to Barbara Cook, El Portal Theatre and regional tour, numerous cabaret and concert performances and several new musical theatre works, including The Tango Singer at Theatre West and Swan Lake the Musical - a Sold Out concert performance in Los Angeles.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patton, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri and A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, and Lloyd E. Rigler- Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation.

Covid-19 safety protocols in effect on performance dates will be observed. As of this writing, that means that audience members must wear masks.

Parking is available in a privately-operated lot across the street from the theatre. Fee: $10.00 via credit card.

Winter Wishes: A Holiday Cabaret Theatre is suitable for general audiences and is ideal entertainment for the holiday season.