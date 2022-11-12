Theatre Unleashed to Present the Return of A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS in December
The production runs from December 8-18.
Award-winning stage stalwart Theatre Unleashed has announces the return of one of its most popular and critically acclaimed shows, running from Dec. 8-18 at studio/stage. And this time, the show features a new cast with some other changes that are sure to blow audiences away.
In A Very DIE HARD Christmas, a team of terrorists has seized a building, taken hostages, and declared war. One man has managed to escape. An off-duty cop hiding somewhere inside. He's alone, tired...and he doesn't like Christmas. Action, humor, Professor Snape taking people hostage, singing, dancing, the guy from Family Matters, guns, puppets, explosions, the EPA guy from Ghostbusters getting punched in the face, Christmas miracles and familiar holiday friends galore. Maybe even an appearance by the legend himself, Santa Claus! This is much more than a stage version of the holiday classic Die Hard, its parody at its best.
"Like clockwork, every fall since 2015 we've gotten calls and e-mails asking if we were bringing the show back this year, even in 2020, when theaters were closed," said Producer Gregory Crafts. "People love it. It's become a holiday tradition here in Los Angeles, and something Theatre Unleashed is known for. We weren't in a position to do the show in 2021, but we were bound and determined to bring it back this year."
Crafts is also once again directing the show, its fifth production with Theatre Unleashed. AVDHC was last seen on the local stage in 2018 at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, where it won the Fringe Award for Best in Comedy.
But this year's show features a fresh take, with Crafts and producing partner Jenn Crafts the only two returning members of "Team Naughty." This year's production features new players to the iconic roles, though they're actors who will be familiar to fans of local stage and the big and small screen. That includes Ryan Wargnier, who takes over the lead role of John McClane, a dream role for the young actor.
"I'm so thrilled to be working with this brand new cast," Jenn Crafts said. "After such a long hiatus, it's been pure joy to see them bring new ideas and takes on these characters we've grown to love over the years. My favorite part of this show is the shared joy the audience experiences, and I can't wait to laugh along with them again."
A Very DIE HARD Christmas
Written by Josh Carson, Brad Erickson, Andy Rocco Kraft and Mike Mayket
Directed by Gregory Crafts
Produced by Theatre Unleashed
TICKET PRICES:
General Admission: $30
*$5 off if you bring new, unopened or unused dog supplies to benefit Pups Without Borders (https://www.pupswithoutborders.com), including dog toys, dog treats, dog blankets and bedding, and dog food (wet and dry).
