Theatre Rhinoceros Presents RADICAL By John Fisher

Theatre Rhinoceros will present the play RADICAL By John Fisher.

Jack thinks you should stop paying to ride MUNI, pick up trash off the street and pee wherever and whenever you need to - that's why he's running for Supervisor.

Diana and Plant are trying to get him elected even as they are falling in love. But does Jack even stand a chance? And does Diana even trust him? Radical is a biting satirical drama from the author of the award -winning Action Hero and the Trump bashing Transitions.

Shows are at Spark Arts - 4229 18th St., SF, CA 94114- Castro MUNI Station. Tickets are $25-$45 and available at www.therhino.org, 800-838-3006, or at the door.





