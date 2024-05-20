Theatre Forty Reveals 58th Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre 40, the professional non-profit theatre company of Beverly Hills, is coming back with a season of seven plays this year. Check out the full lineup here!

July 18- August 18, 2024. A Jukebox for the Algonquin

Written by Paul Stroili. West Coast Premiere. The residents at the Placid Pines Senior Care Center really want a jukebox. When it costs more than the center can raise, a small band of former Brooklyn and Bronx residents hatch a plot to prove that aging is not a New York state of mind. Don't miss the West Coast premiere of this serious comedy about sex, drugs, and rocking chairs! A Wilde Award Winner for Best New Play of 2023-24.

September 19- October 20. Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Elusive Ear

Written by David MacGregor. West Coast Premiere. London. December 1888. The notorious and as-yet undiscovered genius, Vincent van Gogh, presents Sherlock Holmes with a most unusual case. Aided by his partner Dr. Watson and his paramour Irene Adler, the trio embark on a rousing adventure and find themselves confronting the evil daughter of Professor Moriarty. Aided by Oscar Wilde, the world's greatest detective attempts to solve one of the most audacious crimes of the Victorian era and uncover a Post-Impressionist conspiracy.

November 14- December 15. Agatha Christie's The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

Adapted by Mark Shanahan. A thrilling tale of greed, blackmail and murder most foul. This ingenious 1926 novel cemented Christie's reputation as the greatest mystery novelist of all time. The story's shocking twist ending has thrilled readers for generations and has been called "the best and most cunning solution devised in her storied career." Now, the landmark novel comes to the stage in a new and fastmoving adaptation. Filled with colorful characters, outrageous laughter and nail-biting suspense, this Christie classic is sure to leave audiences guessing, gasping and delighting in the case long after the curtain has come down

January 16- February 16, 2025. Listing

Written by Russell Brown. World Premiere. Raymond is a real estate agent with a passion for historic preservation. His dream listing arrives when the owner of one of Los Angeles' architecturally significant homes asks him to represent her modernist masterpiece. Open houses bring bumbling buyers and development speculators. When catastrophe strikes and the terms of the sale are hijacked, Raymond's well-intentioned hopes and plans are thrown into chaos. Even the house itself seems to have its own nefarious agenda. Tragedy, societal tension, and ghosts of the home's past all simmer to the surface, and the home's good bones can't hide the bad blood.

Running in repertory with

January 16-February 16. Beatnik Girl. Written by Leda Siskind

World Premiere. Th is world premiere play by one of Theatre 40's most accomplished playwrights tells the story of a young woman of vision and principle, Edie Gordon, as she struggles with misogyny, antisemitism, and an unwanted pregnancy while trying to be a Beat poet. Set in New York's lower east side in 1957, this sweet and touching new play is filled with lyrical original poetry, poignant humor and insight into the human condition that will stir the heart and take you back to the time of the Beat Generation - Kerouac, Ginsberg, Miles... and women too! Get in the groove!

March 20- April 20. Communicating Doors

Written by Alan Ayckbourn. This intricate time traveling comic thriller by the British master of farcical comedy delighted London and New York audiences. A London sex specialist from the future stumbles into a murder plot that sends her, compliments of a unique set of hotel doors, traveling back in time. She and two women who were murdered in 1998 and 1978 race back and forth in time trying to rewrite history and prevent their own violent ends. The frantic race begins when Poopay is hired for an evening at the Regal Hotel by an old man who eschews a fling in favor of confessing his role in the demise of his wives. Now a target, Poopay flees into the vestibule and somehow triggers the time machine.

May 22- June 22. Becky's New Car

Written by Steven Dietz. Have you ever been tempted to flee your own life? Becky Foster is caught in middle age, middle management and in a middling marriage-with no prospects for change on the horizon. Then one night a socially inept and grief-stricken millionaire stumbles into the car dealership where Becky works. Becky is offered nothing short of a new life... and the audience is offered a chance to ride shotgun in a way that most plays wouldn't dare. This is a thoroughly original comedy with serious overtones, a devious and delightful romp down the road not taken.

Tickets are $35 for each show. For a limited time, a subscription for the entire season can be had for $225 (a savings of $20).

Theatre Forty presents its shows at the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre, on the campus of Beverly Hills High School at 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, ca 90212. Ample free underground parking beneath the venue can be accessed via the driveway at the intersection of Moreno Drive and Durant Drive.

Tickets can be purchased by going to http://theatre40.org or by calling (323) 364-0535.

