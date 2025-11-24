Theatre 40 Will Present Free Holiday Story Readings In December

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre 40 will present its annual holiday story readings on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 2 p.m. at the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Dr. in Beverly Hills.

This year’s program will feature seasonal selections by Charles Dickens, John Kendrick Bangs, Paul Auster, and Ron Carlson, read by Daniel Leslie, Melanie MacQueen, Lary Ohlson, and LeeAnne Rowe. The event is free and does not require reservations.

The performance will take place on the campus of Beverly Hills High School, with complimentary underground parking available via the driveway at Moreno and Durant Drives. Theatre 40 is Beverly Hills’ nonprofit professional theater company; more information about its programming is available on its website.