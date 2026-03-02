STEEL MAGNOLIAS To Open Group Rep’s 2026–2027 Season

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Group Rep Theatre will open its 2026–2027 season with STEEL MAGNOLIAS by Robert Harling, running March 20 through April 26, 2026, on the Main Stage.

Directed by Kathleen R. Delaney and co-produced by Denise Downer and Mareli Mitchel-Shields, the contemporary comedy is set in a small-town Louisiana beauty salon and centers on six women navigating friendship, family, and life’s challenges. The production will be staged at The Group Rep Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood.

The cast includes April Audia as M’Lynn, Savanna Mortenson as Shelby, Cynthia Payo as Truvy, Faye Reynolds as Annelle, Sara Shearer as Clairee, and Janet Wood as Ouiser. Grace Buzzini and Lindsay McGee serve as understudies.

The creative team includes Mareli Mitchel-Shields (Co-Producer/Set Design), Noemi Barrera (Lighting Design), Angela Manke (Costume Design), Krys Fehervari (Wig Design), Taylor Wesselman (Assistant Director), Denise Downer (Co-Producer/Marketing), Nora Feldman (Public Relations), Doug Haverty (Graphic Design), Kristin Stancato (Webmaster & Online Marketing), Cathy Diane Tomlin (Sound & Stage Manager), Jackie Shearn and Hartley Powers (Social Media), and Doug Engalla (Promotional Video & Photography).

Performances are Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Talkbacks with cast and crew will follow the Sunday matinees on March 22 and March 29.

General admission is $36, with student and senior tickets at $30 and group rates (10+) at $25. Reservations and information are available at 818-763-5990. Free street parking and limited early bird lot parking are available.