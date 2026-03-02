McCallum Theatre Unveils 2026 OPEN CALL TALENT PROJECT Finalists

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

McCallum Theatre has announced the 2026 finalists for its OPEN CALL TALENT PROJECT, with performances scheduled for Friday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 2 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Now in its 27th year, Open Call highlights local talent from across the Coachella Valley. The 2026 production features 53 finalists, ages 11 to 73, including vocalists, dancers, and instrumentalists performing live on the McCallum stage.

This year’s finalists are: Ann Ochwat; Christopher Frias Torres; Curt Bergeron; CVHS Expl Dance Team; Daniel Manaloto; Ellenmarie Wright; Grupo Folklorico Tonantzin; Katherine Aiken; Keith M. Cornell & Mark Duebner; Leah Scott; Linda Ceniceros Gonzalez; Luis Salcido; Mary Montiforte; Nikolas Somers; Palm Swings; Patan Huang; Scott Clinkscales; Swara D'Souza; and Vincenza Gist.

Audience members will vote for their favorite act at each performance, with winners announced during the Saturday evening show. Awards include a $5,000 Grand Prize, $2,500 Second Place, $2,500 Audience Favorite, and a $750 Talent Achievement Award. All finalists will receive a stipend.

Tickets range from $28 to $58. The Saturday evening performance will include the awards ceremony.

Tickets are available at McCallumTheatre.org, by calling (760) 340-2787, or at the McCallum Theatre Box Office (Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.). Sponsorship opportunities are available; for more information, contact Ratna Williams at (760) 776-6174.