A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN To Screen At El Portal Theatre For Women’s History Month

Women’s History Month at El Portal Theatre will be marked with a special screening of A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The event is part of the theatre’s year-long 100th anniversary celebration at its historic North Hollywood location, 5269 Lankershim Blvd.

Recently appointed Managing Director Ann Potenza has launched monthly movie nights as part of the centennial programming. “For Women's History Month we wanted to celebrate female talent and empowerment by remembering the remarkable contributions of women throughout history, and A League of Their Own certainly does that,” Potenza said.

The 1992 film, rated PG with a running time of 128 minutes, will be screened on the Debbie Reynolds Mainstage. Tickets are $14.

The film series complements a season of live programming at El Portal during its centennial year, including Legally Blonde: The Musical, Sweeney Todd, Jesus Christ Superstar, Carmen, Elf the Musical, comedy performances by Fritz Coleman and Yakov Smirnoff, a jukebox musical presented by Ed Begley, and tribute shows honoring Simon and Garfunkel, Tina Turner, and John Denver.

El Portal Theatre Executive Director Pegge Forrest said, “Ann Potenza brings an exciting vision to our anniversary year at El Portal. Ann's wealth of creative skills work well in presenting our anniversary celebrations, plus her leadership will take the theatre into the future as Managing Director beyond our 100 years.”

Potenza previously produced several productions at El Portal, including The War of Roses, Twelve Angry Women, and Dragapalooza. She has also produced major Los Angeles cultural events, including The Feast of San Gennaro in Hollywood. Potenza is the creator and host of the podcast Women Who Kick Glass, which highlights stories of women throughout history who broke barriers and shaped the world.

Originally opened in 1926 as a vaudeville house, El Portal Theatre later became a prominent movie palace and remains a cultural fixture in the San Fernando Valley. The venue is preparing to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026.

For tickets and additional information, call 818-508-4200 or visit www.elportaltheatre.com.

The theatre will also host The Centennial Black & White Gala Weekend on November 27–28, 2026, as part of its anniversary festivities.