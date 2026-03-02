Photos: IN THE GREE A New Musical By Grace McLean At Ophelia's Jump

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

IN THE GREEN, a new musical by Grace McLean, will run March 6–29, 2026 at Ophelia’s Jump Studio in Upland, California. The production is directed by Beatrice Casagrán with music direction by Ronda Rubio. See new photos of the production.

The musical tells a fictionalized origin story of Hildegard von Bingen, tracing her life before she became known as a healer, composer, mystic, and eventually a saint. The story focuses on Hildegard’s early years, when she was enclosed in a cell with her mentor, Jutta, exploring the relationship between the two women and the divergent paths that shape their lives. The work examines themes of devotion, mortality, and the pursuit of a fully realized existence.

IN THE GREEN was commissioned by LCT3 and received a production at the Claire Tow Theater at Lincoln Center from June 8 through August 4, 2019. The musical won the 2020 Richard Rodgers Award.

Hildegard von Bingen (c. 1098 – September 17, 1179), also known as the Sibyl of the Rhine, was a German Benedictine abbess and polymath active as a writer, composer, philosopher, mystic, visionary, and medical practitioner during the High Middle Ages. She is widely recognized as one of the most recorded composers of sacred monophony and has been cited by some scholars as a founder of scientific natural history in Germany. The musical presents a fictionalized account of her early life.

Performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. from March 6 through March 29, 2026, including March 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, and 28 at 8 p.m., and March 8, 15, 22, and 29 at 4 p.m.

The production runs at Ophelia’s Jump Studio, 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite I, Upland, CA 91786. Tickets are priced at $53 for adults and $40 for children 12 and under. The musical includes adult themes, and parental guidance is recommended for children under 13.

Photo Credit: Steven Felschundneff

