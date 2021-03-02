Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre 40 Presents CAMPING WITH HENRY AND TOM

Gregg W. Breevort directs a cast that includes David Hunt Stafford, Martin Thompson, Dan Leslie and Roger Weiss.

Mar. 2, 2021  

Theatre 40 Presents CAMPING WITH HENRY AND TOM

Theatre 40 presents a reading of the play Camping with Henry and Tom via Zoom on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 7:00 PST. This is a FREE event.

In 1921, Henry Ford, Thomas Edison and President Warren G. Harding took a camping trip together to escape civilization. What they couldn't escape was each other.

Gregg W. Breevort directs a cast that includes David Hunt Stafford, Martin Thompson, Dan Leslie and Roger Weiss. Stage directions will be read by Ken Kamlet.

Mark St. Germain is the playwright. Among his twenty-four other plays are Out of Gas on Lover's Leap; My Bernhardt; Ears on a Beatle; Stand by Your Man; Becoming Dr. Ruth; and more. He has also written for film and television.

To access the event, use this Zoom link on Thursday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m.: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89266375753?pwd=dndNaGJyV3Q1RUUycHEwODJJUmMxUT09

While this is a free event, tax-deductible donations at http://theatre40.org are gratefully appreciated, so that the non-profit theatre will be able to continue its artistic offerings. Theatre 40 is the professional theatre of Beverly Hills.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
JJ Niemann
JJ Niemann
Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories
Echo Theater Company Presents BOLD FACED SECRET Monthly Storytelling Series Photo

Echo Theater Company Presents BOLD FACED SECRET Monthly Storytelling Series

Company Of Angels Expands Staff By Three Positions Photo

Company Of Angels Expands Staff By Three Positions

TELL HIM ITS JACKIE Returns in Outdoor Presentation at Dugans Backyard Playhouse Photo

TELL HIM IT'S JACKIE Returns in Outdoor Presentation at Dugan's Backyard Playhouse

BWW Interview: Tara Donovan Elatedly Producing Her POV At Little Fish Photo

BWW Interview: Tara Donovan Elatedly Producing Her POV At Little Fish


More Hot Stories For You

  • Theater St.Gallen Presents DESERT FLOWER
  • Theater St.Gallen Presents JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
  • Theater Basel Gets a New Design For the 2020-21 Season
  • Zürcher Theater Spektakel Presents SHOWING WITHOUT GOING