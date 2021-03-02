Theatre 40 Presents CAMPING WITH HENRY AND TOM

Theatre 40 presents a reading of the play Camping with Henry and Tom via Zoom on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 7:00 PST. This is a FREE event.

In 1921, Henry Ford, Thomas Edison and President Warren G. Harding took a camping trip together to escape civilization. What they couldn't escape was each other.

Gregg W. Breevort directs a cast that includes David Hunt Stafford, Martin Thompson, Dan Leslie and Roger Weiss. Stage directions will be read by Ken Kamlet.

Mark St. Germain is the playwright. Among his twenty-four other plays are Out of Gas on Lover's Leap; My Bernhardt; Ears on a Beatle; Stand by Your Man; Becoming Dr. Ruth; and more. He has also written for film and television.

To access the event, use this Zoom link on Thursday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m.: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89266375753?pwd=dndNaGJyV3Q1RUUycHEwODJJUmMxUT09

While this is a free event, tax-deductible donations at http://theatre40.org are gratefully appreciated, so that the non-profit theatre will be able to continue its artistic offerings. Theatre 40 is the professional theatre of Beverly Hills.