Apr. 3, 2021  

Theatre 40 Presents BLIND RATZ

Theatre 40 will present a Zoom reading of the new play Blind Ratz on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PDT.

A group of stockbrokers meet nightly after work at a local bar. They conspire to pin the murder of a young woman on an innocent underling.

Fate is not always what it is supposed to be.

The cast includes: Landon Beatty, Courtney Dominique Comer, Javon Ford, Eric Keitel, Daniel Leslie, Kristin Towers Rowles, Nathalie Rudolph, David Hunt Stafford, Roger Weiss and Kenny Young.

Michael Saunders is the director and playwright. His other plays include Woman on the Edge and Grunt: A War Story. He also produced the film Crossed the Line, a thriller starring Ice-T.

The Zoom reading of Blind Ratz is presented by Theatre 40, a 501c3 non-profit organization. This event is free, but donations are gratefully accepted at http://theatre40.org

To access the event, use this Zoom link on April 7 at 7:00 p.m. PDT:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83070904516


