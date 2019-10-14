The Wallis Presents Sonia De Los Santos

Sonia De Los Santos, hailed by Billboard as "one of the Latin children's music artists you should know," makes her debut at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts with La Golondrina: A Musical Journey, a family-friendly bilingual concert on Sunday, November 10, 2019, 2 pm, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater. A native of Monterrey, Mexico, De Los Santos presents a program reflecting her experiences growing up in Mexico and moving to another country, learning about other cultures, and in the process, feeling closer to her own heritage. Her recent album, ¡Alegría!, was just nominated for a 2019 Latin Grammy in the Best Latin Children's Album category. The Wallis performance is recommended for children ages 4+.

Earlier that day, on The Wallis' Promenade Terrace at 11 am, Parker Bent performs original music geared for children and families in the first of three free programs this season, and at noon, Debbie Allen & Friends welcomes dancers of all ages and abilities to a free Hip-Hop dance lesson as the fifth season of The Wallis' popular Dance Sundays continues.

"Sonia is a bright light and important new voice in family music," says The Wallis' Artistic Director, Paul Crewes, "she entertained our younger audiences twice in the past as a special guest with Dan Zanes, and we are so happy to be able to present her again on our stage."

Tickets, $25 & $35, are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/Sonia.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You