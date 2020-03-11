The Wallis Postpones All Productions Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The Wallis Center has issued a statement regarding the cancellation of performances due to the Covid-19 outbreak;

"Dear Friends of The Wallis,

Given the current state of the COVID-19 global outbreak and in light of the World Health Organization's official pandemic declaration this morning, The Wallis has made the difficult but important decision to cancel or postpone all productions, presentations, public gatherings and educational programs through March 31, 2020. This includes Romantics Anonymous, Emil and the Detectives and Johnny Gandelsman's Complete Bach Cello Suites concert on violin. In light of this, we have also cancelled all press ticket reservations for these shows.

As a major performing arts center and cultural hub that depends on audience participation, community gatherings, and social events for its survival, The Wallis feels it has a critical responsibility to prioritize the safety and health of its patrons, artists, staff, friends, colleagues, clients and partners at this time and be proactive in its efforts to prevent the spread of this unpredictable virus.

With the current COVID-19 ambiguity and unknown future, The Wallis with its Board of Directors will evaluate the opportunities to hold performances and gatherings on its campus on a weekly basis and make adjustments accordingly.

We look forward to bringing our Wallis community together when the future becomes more certain and we can safely proceed with our normal operations and performances. Please take good care of yourselves and your health. We will remain in close contact with you regarding any other necessary programming changes.

We appreciate your support and understanding.

Sincerely,

Rachel Fine

Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer"





