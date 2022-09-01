The Wallis Announces December Programming Featuring the World Premiere of INVINCIBLE - THE MUSICAL & More

December 2022 offerings at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will include the continuation of the world premiere of Invincible - The Musical, featuring the music of Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, which reimagines the timeless story of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet for the 21st century through an intricate weaving of the four-time GRAMMYÂ® Award and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees' legendary catalogue and inspired new songs; the return of The Wallis' hugely popular Sorting Room which converts the Lovelace Studio Theater into an intimate nightclub with eclectic programming; and Sunday Funday, including two, delightful, free, family programs - the acclaimed klezmer gypsy-rock band Mostly Kosher and a free African dance class for the entire family as part of Dance Sundays with Debbie Allen & Friends. (Details below in chronological order.)

Tuesday, November 22 - Saturday, December 17, 2002 (times noted below)

Bram Goldsmith Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

WORLD PREMIERE

The Wallis Production of

INVINCIBLE - THE MUSICAL

FEATURING THE MUSIC OF PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO

Book by Bradley Bredeweg

Music Direction & Arrangements by Jesse Vargas

Orchestrations & Arrangements by Neil Giraldo

Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene

Presented by Special Arrangement with Jamie Cesa, Cody Lassen & Bel Chiasso Entertainment

The Wallis presents the WORLD PREMIERE of INVINCIBLE - THE MUSICAL, featuring the music of PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO, from November 22 to December 17, 2022, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater. This inventive new work weaves the four-time GRAMMYÂ® Award and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees' legendary catalogue and inspired new songs throughout a reimagining of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Invincible - The Musical is set in the modern, war-torn metropolis of Verona where the newly elected Chancellor Paris vows to destroy the progressive resistance and return the city to its traditional roots. The star-crossed lovers' story, exploring how love and equality battle for survival in times of great transformation, envisions peace in a divided world. Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene (resident director of Hamilton), with a book by Bradley Bredeweg (creator of "Good Trouble" and GLAAD Award-winning "The Fosters" TV series), music direction and arrangements by Jesse Vargas (Love Actually Live, Broadway's Glory Days), and orchestrations and arrangements by Neil Giraldo, Invincible - The Musical is presented by Special Arrangement with Jamie Cesa, Cody Lassen & Bel Chiasso Entertainment.

Times: Tuesdays-Fridays, 7:30 pm; Saturdays, 2 pm and 7:30 pm; Sundays, 2 pm and 7 pm

Tickets: $39-$125 (prices subject to change)

Thursday, December 1 - Saturday, December 17, 2022

Lovelace Studio Theater

The Sorting Room

Programming details to be announced

Sunday, December 11, 2022, 11 am - 2 pm

Promenade Terrace, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Sunday Funday - includes two events

11AM - Mostly Kosher

The acclaimed klezmer gypsy-rock band Mostly Kosher radically reconstructs Judaic and American cultural music through ravenous klezmer beats and arresting Yiddish refrains.

12PM - Dance Sundays with Debbie Allen & Friends - African Dance Class

Dancer/choreographer Sarah Marshall, who began her dance career in her homeland of Kenya, leads a free African dance class as part of The Wallis's popular Dance Sundays, an exhilarating series of free, monthly, outdoor, dance events for the whole family produced in conjunction with three-time Emmy Award-winner Debbie Allen. All ages and dance levels welcome.

Tickets: FREE

About Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts:

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is a dynamic cultural hub and community resource where local, national and international artists share their artistry with ever-expanding audiences. The campus, located in the heart of Beverly Hills, CA, is committed to robust and distinctive presentations and education programs curated with both creativity and social impact in mind. Distinguished by its eclectic programming that mirrors the diverse landscape of Los Angeles and its location in the entertainment capital of the world, The Wallis has produced and presented more than 350 theater, dance, music, film, cabaret, conversation, and family entertainment programs since its doors opened in October 2013. Hailed as "au courant" (LaLa Magazine), The Wallis was lauded by Culture Vulture, which proclaims, "If you love expecting the unexpected in the performing arts, you have to love The Wallis." Its programming has been nominated for 79 Ovation Awards and nine L.A. Drama Critic's Circle Awards. The campus itself, a breathtaking 70,000-square-foot facility, celebrating the classic and the modern, has garnered six architectural awards. Designed by acclaimed architect Zoltan E. Pali (SPF:architects), the restored building features the original 1933 Beverly Hills Post Office (on the National Register of Historic Places), which serves as the theater's dramatic yet welcoming lobby, and includes the contemporary 500-seat, state-of-the-art Bram Goldsmith Theater; the 150-seat Lovelace Studio Theater; an inviting open-air plaza for family, community and other performances; and GRoW @ The Wallis: A Space for Arts Education, where learning opportunities for all ages and backgrounds abound. Together, these elements embrace the city's history and its future, creating a performing arts destination for L.A.-area visitors and residents alike.

For more information about The Wallis, please visit: TheWallis.org.