The Soraya's Onstage Jazz Club to Continue with Vocalist, Guitarist, and Composer Camila Meza & The Nectar Orchestra

The Soraya's intimate onstage Jazz Club continues with the extraordinary Camila Meza who will take to the stage and perform with LA's own wild Up, sitting in with The Nectar Orchestra. Downbeat Magazine said, "This triple threat from Santiago, Chile, had more to offer than just a beautiful voice, thoughtful lyrics and refreshing stage presence."



Camila Meza & The Nectar Orchestra come to The Soraya's intimate Onstage Jazz Club for one-night only on Saturday, March 7. Tickets start at $44 and can be purchased at The Soraya, (818) 677-3000 and online at TheSoraya.org.



"Hosted by La Marisoul of La Santa Cecilia, this season's Jazz Club line-up has been extraordinary," said Thor Steingraber, Executive Director of The Soraya. "Camila Meza's concert will feature a colorful landscape of sound performed by an octet combo called, The Nectar Orchestra. One of our favorite local ensembles, wild Up will be sitting in to cover the string quartet. Meza is on guitar and vocals, and her rhythm section. This showcase of Sony Masterworks' rising star will be the Los Angeles premiere of Meza's breakout jazz compositions performed live!"



Jazz vocalist, guitarist, and composer Camila Meza is a rising star who will share music from her 2019 album Ámbar. The fifth studio album from Meza and follow up to the critically acclaimed Traces, Ámbar showcases the Chilean-born talent's ever-evolving artistic sensibility and finds her reaching new virtuosic and expressive heights as a singer, a stirring guitar soloist, an ambitious songwriter and a producer. Featuring The Nectar Orchestra (a hybrid ensemble with string quartet with arrangements by bassist Noam Wiesenberg), pianist/keyboardist Eden Ladin, drummer/percussionist Keita Ogawa, violinists Tomoko Omura and Fung Chern Hwei, violist Benjamin von Gutzeit and cellist Brian Sanders, Ámbar is distinguished by its extraordinarily close attention to sonic detail. Steeped in metaphor, romance and complex emotion, Ámbar is Meza's boldest artistic statement to date, a breakthrough, rooted in the incredible agility and interplay of Meza's state-of-the-art jazz group.



Camila Meza has garnered rapt attention for her distinctive ability to blend jazz with her diverse musical weavings of Latin American folk and pop music.



The New York Times describes Meza as "a bright young singer and guitarist with an ear for music of both folkloric and pop intention."



This season's Jazz Club opened with Brazilian vocalist Luciana Souza on January 17 & 18 and will conclude with Chilean saxophonist Melissa Aldana on March 12 & 13. Marisol Hernandez, lead singer of La Santa Cecilia and frequent performer at The Soraya, has been the host of this season's three Jazz Club performances.



More about Camila Meza



Camila Meza, equally prized as a vocalist, guitarist and composer, has brought a sound full of warmth, intricacy and rhythmic clarity to the New York jazz scene ever since her arrival from Santiago, Chile in 2009. Inspired by jazz, South American music and American popular song of many eras and genres, she has uplifted audiences worldwide with her rare combination of talents: assured and beautiful singing; highly advanced guitar (both self-accompaniment and blistering solo work); and vividly colorful, melodic songwriting that reveals complex layers with every listen.



Debuting in 2007 with Skylark, Meza followed up in 2009 with Retrato, again in 2013 with Prisma and in 2016 with the ambitious Sunnyside release Traces (produced by Matt Pierson, featuring Shai Maestro, Matt Penman and Kendrick Scott, among others). She won two Independent Music Awards for Best Adult Contemporary CD and Best Latin CD. Meza has also broken ground leading her ensemble The Nectar Orchestra with bassist/arranger Noam Wiesenberg whose CD, Ámbar was released in 2019. She also performs as a member of Ryan Keberle's Catharsis and Fabian Almazan's Rhizome, among other top jazz ensembles.



About wildUp



wild Up is an experimental classical ensemble. A flexible band of Los Angeles musicians committed to creating visceral, thought-provoking happenings. The group, led by artistic director and conductor Christopher Rountree, unites around the belief that no music is off limits, and that a concert space should be as moving as the music heard in it: small, powerful and unlike anything else. Our projects are meant to bring people together, defy convention and address the need for heart-wrenching, mind-bending experiences.





Dates:

Saturday, March 7 at 8:00pm



Venue:

The Soraya's Jazz Club

Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya)

18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA 91330



Tickets:

Prices: Starting at $44. Prices subject to change.

By Phone: (818) 677-3000

Online: TheSoraya.org







