The Soraya Announces November 2020 Online Offerings

The Soraya presents a month of performances and events that feature a lineup of some of today's finest performing artists.

Innovative and unique online programing continues through November at The Soraya with a month of performances and events that feature a lineup of some of today's finest performing artists. Among the highlights include The Soraya's first collaboration with Southland Sessions: KCET and PBS SoCal-"A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt at The Soraya."



"We at The Soraya remain committed to our community during this time even if they can't be together with us at The Soraya," said Thor Steingraber, Executive Director. "Because we celebrate the value of music, dance, theater, and the arts, we are constantly creating work that we can bring to our audiences' hearts and homes."



Friday, November 6 at 5PM

Uncork: Raise A Glass with Stewart Copeland, Suzanna Guzmán, and Jacques Heim-A Virtual Wine Tasting via Zoom / The Soraya Patrons Join Thor Steingraber and Winc Winemaker Robert Daugherty as they experience the wine-making process, the craft and the passion for the diversity and inexhaustible variety of wine. Joining them as they share the simple pleasures and joyfulness that wine brings will be three of The Soraya's favorite artists: Stewart Copeland, composer and original member of The Police, Emmy Award-winning soprano Suzanna Guzman, and founder and Jacques Heim, Creative Director of Diavalo.



This event is for The Soraya's Members who support the company with an annual gift of just $120. More information can be found here.



Friday, November 13 at 5PM

Together Apart: Behind the Screens with Jason Moran / The Soraya Patrons



Together Apart is a series of intimate online events, produced exclusively for patrons of The Soraya with artists from classical, Broadway and Jazz. Each Together Apart event will include an interview, interactive Q&A and performances from the artists homes. For Soraya Patron information visit the Membership page.



Pianist, composer, and Artistic Director for Jazz at The Kennedy Center, Jason Moran continues his "Digital Residency" with The Soraya for Fall 2020. Originally from Houston, Moran honed his craft in New York City, where he gigged with greats such as Charles Lloyd and Bill Frisell - recording several releases with Blue Note Records in the process. Last season, Moran brought to The Soraya his stunning, Oscar-nominated score along with a screening of DuVernay's 2015 film Selma, live with the New West Symphony.



Behind the Screens is generously sponsored by Ryan and Melissa Clinton, Dignity Health, Wilmington Trust.



Wednesday, November 18 at 8PM / TV Broadcast & Online Performance / Free

"A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt at The Soraya" / Southland Sessions: KCET and PBS SoCal Public Television



The Soraya celebrates the legend and legacy of Linda Ronstadt, whose music knows no borders in a special concert filmed live on The Soraya stage for television and online audiences. The concert features trailblazers Aida Cuevas, La Marisoul, David Hidalgo, Sara Watkins, Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar, La Santa Cecilia, and the CSUN Honors String Quartet. It is produced and directed by Cheche Alara.



The program features performances of the singer's many hits from both her English and Spanish language songbooks including "Desperado," "Por un Amor," "Los Laureles," "You're No Good," "Silver Thread and Golden Needles," and duets of "Rogaciano el Huapanguero" with Aida Cuevas and La Marisoul and "Somewhere Out There" with La Marisoul and David Hidalgo.



"A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt at The Soraya" will premiere on KCET Wednesday, November 18 followed by an encore airing on PBS SoCal on November 28 at 7pm. The program will be available for streaming immediately following the broadcast at kcet.org/southlandsessions as well as the free PBS App and www.thesoraya.com.



Ronstadt, who just received The Legend Award from the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, will be featured in a digital conversation with Cuevas and La Marisoul, who will share their thoughts about how Ronstadt influenced their careers and their musical journey. Ronstadt also shares with them about her family, culture, and the diversity of her career.



This concert is generously sponsored by Dignity Health.



Friday, November 20 at 5PM / Free

Violins of Hope: The Farewell Performance with Violinists Niv Ashkenazi, Lindsay Deutsch and Janice Mautner Markham



When Covid-19 struck earlier this year, all Violins of Hope concerts, recitals, lectures and seminars were cancelled and the 60 instruments went into hiding beneath The Soraya's stage. In September, these historic instruments were brought up to the stage for a farewell performance before being sent back to their home in Israel.



Three Violinists -- Niv Ashkenazi, Lindsay Deutsch and Janice Mautner Markham -- performed a video-taped farewell concert, on the instruments they were to play at various Southland Violins of Hope concerts (recorded safely per Covid-19 regulations for State of California), before they were recently returned to Tel Aviv. The concert will be broadcast on-going online from The Soraya beginning Friday, November 20 at 5pm (Pacific). Please visit https://www.thesoraya.org for viewing information.



Susanne Reyto is the Chair of Violins of Hope, Los Angeles County and was responsible for working with Weinstein to bring the violins to the regions.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You