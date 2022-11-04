The Salon At Thymele Arts Announces November Event

The Salon presents its unique blend of arts for an entertaining and informative evening in the downstairs space "Thymele Atlas" at Thymele Arts on Saturday, November 12. Doors open at 7pm, for guests to grab a glass of wine and mingle. The presentations begin at 7:30. This is a free event.

The Salon is an evening combining together all disciplines of art, including: music; writing; film; theatre; and visual art. Three artists are showcased, each representing a different art form or genre and a distinctive viewpoint in order to expose the audience to an outlook or experience they would not ordinarily have access to. This exposure helps encourage understanding and critical thinking in an environment suffering from the lack of these ideas. The aim is to create community and opportunity for in-person interaction after the last few years of isolation. The presentations are followed up by moderated discussions with the artists and audience, exploring the ideas and experiences which were shared.

Each salon is a unique mix of artists, and this one is shaping up to be no less special. This November, we will feature Augustus, an artist and fashion designer who focuses on merging surrealism, the abstract, Christian mysticism, and black culture. Scenographer Yelena Babinskaya, a Lighting, Scenic, and Costume designer, will be showcasing her theatrical designs. Finally, specializing in Afro-fusion, hip hop, and various street dance styles, Julia Fry will share her moves.

The Salon will be held on Saturday, November 12 at 7pm at Thymele Atlas, 1100 N. Western Ave. (corner of Santa Monica), Los Angeles, CA 90029. It is free to the public. To reserve your place, register at our website www.thymelearts.com.