The Queen Mary Unveils Packed July Lineup in Long Beach

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The RMS Queen Mary in Long Beach is heating up for summer with a packed lineup of July events you won't want to miss. Celebrate Independence Day in style at the 4th of July Celebration (3–10PM) featuring live music, decades-themed fun, family activities, and the nation's top firework display.

On July 5 (5–8PM), Whiskey and Warships brings an exclusive dinner and whiskey tasting with live storytelling from decorated veteran Tyler Gerner. On July 16 (5–10PM), catch The Goonies under the stars at the Movie Night Market, complete with food vendors, local businesses, a beer garden, and live music.

Unwind on select Fridays, July 18 & 25 (4–7PM), at Margaritas on the Mary for happy hour on the Verandah Deck. And on July 26 (8–10:30PM), travel back in time with Alex Mendham and His Orchestra, performing big band classics in the Queen's Salon.

In addition to special events, visitors can explore the Queen Mary's rich history and art deco charm through daily tours.

For the full calendar of What’s on Deck, visit queenmary.com/whatsondeck.

Special Events for July

All American 4th of July Celebration

Date: Friday, July 4, 2025

Time: 3pm–10pm

Cost: General Admission $68.90, VIP $196.10

Tickets: 4th of July Tickets

Join us aboard the legendary Queen Mary for an unforgettable 4th of July Celebration filled with classic American fun, delicious food, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities, capped by a spectacular fireworks show.

Whiskey and Warships: Dinner and War Stories

Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025

Time: 5pm–8pm

Cost: $90.00

Tickets: Whiskey and Warships

Enjoy a three-course dinner and whiskey tasting while listening to firsthand war stories from decorated Horse Soldier Tyler Gerner. Guests receive a signed bottle of Horse Soldier Whiskey.

Movie Night Market ft. The Goonies

Date: Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Time: 5pm–10pm

Cost: GA $20, Ultimate Movie Package $149

Tickets: Movie Night Market

A family-friendly outdoor screening under the stars with food vendors, pop-up shops, live music, and a beer garden.

Ongoing Events

Live Jazz & Blues

Dates: Thursdays, July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Time: 6pm–10pm

Cost: $10 parking with validation

Tickets: Live Jazz & Blues

Enjoy classic jazz and blues in the iconic Art Deco Observation Bar.

Margaritas on the Mary

Dates: Fridays, July 18, 25

Time: 4pm–7pm

Cost: $15 ship admission, $10 parking with validation

Tickets: Margaritas on the Mary

Kick off your weekend with margaritas and music on the Verandah Deck.

Friday Night Live @ the OB

Dates: Fridays, July 11, 18, 25

Time: 7pm–10pm

Cost: $15 ship admission, $10 parking

Tickets: Friday Night Live

Live music spanning the 1960s to today at the Observation Bar.

Studio 534 – Disco on the Mary

Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025

Time: 7:30pm–11:30pm

Cost: $10.60 admission, $10 parking

Tickets: Studio 534

A retro disco party with DJ Tomas Delos Reyes in the historic venue.

Meet Me at the Mary ft. Ashley Anne & the Carnations

Dates: Tuesdays, July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Time: 4pm–8pm

Cost: Free ship admission, $10 parking

Reservations: Click here

Live music and drink specials in the Observation Bar, 21+ only.

Royal Sunday Brunch with Live Music

Dates: Sundays, July 6, 13, 20, 27

Time: 10am–2pm

Cost: $98 (13+), $39 (5–12), $15 (2–4), Free (under 1)

Reservations: Royal Sunday Brunch

A lavish brunch buffet with live music in the Grand Salon.

Karaoke @ the OB

Dates: Wednesdays, July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Time: 6pm–10pm

Cost: Free ship admission, $10 parking

Tickets: Karaoke @ OB

Take the mic every Wednesday in the Observation Bar. 21+ only.

Murder Mystery Dinner

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Time: 7pm–9:30pm

Cost: $95.40

Tickets: Murder Mystery Dinner

Solve a 1930s-era whodunnit while enjoying a dinner show. Great for dates, groups, or company parties.

Alex Mendham and His Orchestra

Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Time: 8pm–10:30pm

Cost: Starting at $42.40

Tickets: Alex Mendham and His Orchestra

Experience golden-age swing and jazz with a full 11-piece orchestra performing in the Queen’s Salon.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...