The Queen Mary Unveils Packed July Lineup in Long Beach

The RMS Queen Mary in Long Beach is heating up for summer with a packed lineup of July events you won't want to miss. Celebrate Independence Day in style at the 4th of July Celebration (3–10PM) featuring live music, decades-themed fun, family activities, and the nation's top firework display.
On July 5 (5–8PM), Whiskey and Warships brings an exclusive dinner and whiskey tasting with live storytelling from decorated veteran Tyler Gerner. On July 16 (5–10PM), catch The Goonies under the stars at the Movie Night Market, complete with food vendors, local businesses, a beer garden, and live music.
Unwind on select Fridays, July 18 & 25 (4–7PM), at Margaritas on the Mary for happy hour on the Verandah Deck. And on July 26 (8–10:30PM), travel back in time with Alex Mendham and His Orchestra, performing big band classics in the Queen's Salon.
In addition to special events, visitors can explore the Queen Mary's rich history and art deco charm through daily tours.
For the full calendar of What’s on Deck, visit queenmary.com/whatsondeck.
Date: Friday, July 4, 2025
Time: 3pm–10pm
Cost: General Admission $68.90, VIP $196.10
Tickets: 4th of July Tickets
Join us aboard the legendary Queen Mary for an unforgettable 4th of July Celebration filled with classic American fun, delicious food, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities, capped by a spectacular fireworks show.
Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025
Time: 5pm–8pm
Cost: $90.00
Tickets: Whiskey and Warships
Enjoy a three-course dinner and whiskey tasting while listening to firsthand war stories from decorated Horse Soldier Tyler Gerner. Guests receive a signed bottle of Horse Soldier Whiskey.
Date: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Time: 5pm–10pm
Cost: GA $20, Ultimate Movie Package $149
Tickets: Movie Night Market
A family-friendly outdoor screening under the stars with food vendors, pop-up shops, live music, and a beer garden.
Dates: Thursdays, July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31
Time: 6pm–10pm
Cost: $10 parking with validation
Tickets: Live Jazz & Blues
Enjoy classic jazz and blues in the iconic Art Deco Observation Bar.
Dates: Fridays, July 18, 25
Time: 4pm–7pm
Cost: $15 ship admission, $10 parking with validation
Tickets: Margaritas on the Mary
Kick off your weekend with margaritas and music on the Verandah Deck.
Dates: Fridays, July 11, 18, 25
Time: 7pm–10pm
Cost: $15 ship admission, $10 parking
Tickets: Friday Night Live
Live music spanning the 1960s to today at the Observation Bar.
Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025
Time: 7:30pm–11:30pm
Cost: $10.60 admission, $10 parking
Tickets: Studio 534
A retro disco party with DJ Tomas Delos Reyes in the historic venue.
Dates: Tuesdays, July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
Time: 4pm–8pm
Cost: Free ship admission, $10 parking
Reservations: Click here
Live music and drink specials in the Observation Bar, 21+ only.
Dates: Sundays, July 6, 13, 20, 27
Time: 10am–2pm
Cost: $98 (13+), $39 (5–12), $15 (2–4), Free (under 1)
Reservations: Royal Sunday Brunch
A lavish brunch buffet with live music in the Grand Salon.
Dates: Wednesdays, July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
Time: 6pm–10pm
Cost: Free ship admission, $10 parking
Tickets: Karaoke @ OB
Take the mic every Wednesday in the Observation Bar. 21+ only.
Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025
Time: 7pm–9:30pm
Cost: $95.40
Tickets: Murder Mystery Dinner
Solve a 1930s-era whodunnit while enjoying a dinner show. Great for dates, groups, or company parties.
Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025
Time: 8pm–10:30pm
Cost: Starting at $42.40
Tickets: Alex Mendham and His Orchestra
Experience golden-age swing and jazz with a full 11-piece orchestra performing in the Queen’s Salon.
