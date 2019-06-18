The Porters Of Hellsgate Present TWO NOBLE KINSMEN

TWO NOBLE KINSMEN will be the Porters' second show of their 13th Season, marking their 29th Shakespearian Production on their way to completing Shakespeare's canon.

Previewing on Friday, July 12, TWO NOBLE KINSMEN opens at 8pm on Saturday, July 13 at the Whitmore Theatre in North Hollywood, performing in repertory with 2019 Hollywood Fringe smash, DOUBLE FALSEHOOD. Thank you for your time and we hope to see you soon!

The Porters of Hellsgate Theatre Company presents William Shakespeare's The Two Noble Kinsmen, directed by Will Block. "Kinsmen offers a simple, poignant message in the most gloriously messy wrapper: be good to each other" says Block. "Shakespeare and Fletcher channel Chaucer's original work to tremendous effect, declaring 'Stop. Look around. Reach out.'"

Jono Eiland and Tim Oakes will play the roles of the titular kinsmen; filling out the ensemble are Tina Van Berckelaer, Michael Bigley, Sean Faye, Katie Hotchkiss, Cameron Kauffman, Gus Krieger, Nicole Ledoux, Marie Osterman, Ian Runge, and Rachel Seiferth.

Porters Production Manager Will Block assumes the director's chair.

The Two Noble Kinsmen will be the Porters' twenty-ninth production along the road to completing Shakespeare's canon.

Opening Saturday, July 13th, running every weekend through August 11th.

July 13th, 19th, 20th, 26th, 27th, August 2nd, 3rd, 9th, 10th at 8pm. July 21st, 28th, August 4th, 11th at 2pm.

Performed in repertory with 2019 Hollywood Fringe smash Double Falsehood! July 7th, 14th at 2pm - July 21st, 28th, August 4th, 11th at 5pm.

Presented at The Whitmore-Lindley Theatre Center

11006 W Magnolia Blvd

North Hollywood, CA, 91601





