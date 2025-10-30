The Pasadena Chorale Will Present Brahms’ Ein Deutsches Requiem In The Composer’s Piano Four-Hand Arrangement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Pasadena Chorale will open its 2025–2026 season with Johannes Brahms’ Ein Deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem), performed in the composer’s rarely heard arrangement for piano four hands. The concert will take place Wednesday, November 19, at 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Pasadena and will feature pianists Tali Tadmor and Lisa Edwards with the Pasadena Chorale under the direction of Jeffrey Bernstein, Artistic Director.

Brahms conceived the Requiem as a deeply human work—one of solace rather than sorrow. Across its seven movements, the piece offers a sweeping meditation on grief and hope, from moments of quiet consolation to passages of intensity and transcendence.

“We chose to open the season with Brahms’ Requiem as an offering of comfort and solace for our community, which has lost so much in the wake of the Eaton Fire,” said Jeffrey Bernstein. “This gorgeous work, by turns stormy and poignant, has been a touchstone for the Chorale. We first performed it in 2010, but it’s been a decade since we’ve sung it. It’s a thrill to revisit it with so many new singers and with two magnificent soloists from the Chorale, Belinda Lau (soprano) and Tobin Sparfeld (baritone).”

Following the performance, audience members who make a gift of $50 or more when reserving their free tickets are invited to a Post-Concert Gathering on the OSA Rooftop at the AC Hotel Pasadena. Guests will meet the artists and Chorale leadership in an informal reception overlooking the city, with remarks and a toast celebrating the start of the Chorale’s new season.

The Pasadena Chorale offers all of its performances and education programs free to the public, with ticket reservations required. For more information about Brahms’ Requiem or to reserve free tickets, visit pasadenachorale.org.

ABOUT THE PASADENA CHORALE

Founded in 2009, The Pasadena Chorale is a community chorus organization dedicated to education, access, and artistic excellence. Its programs include the Pasadena Chorale and the Pasadena Choral Society (auditioned choirs), the High Notes youth choir for grades 6–11, and a 16-voice chamber ensemble. The Chorale’s education initiative Listening to the Future mentors local high school composers, premiering and recording their works each season.

In 2024, the Pasadena Chorale received The American Prize in Choral Performance, and in 2025 appeared on Good Morning America performing with Katy Perry at the FireAid Benefit Concert for wildfire relief. The organization has collaborated with the Pasadena Symphony and POPS, Pasadena Playhouse, Pasadena Dance Theatre, MUSE/IQUE, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, among others. The Chorale remains committed to presenting new music and championing composers from historically marginalized communities.