The Paley Center for Media to Host 'An Evening with Andor' Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Paley Center for Media has revealed that its latest PaleyLive program will be An Evening with Andor. The event will take place at The Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills on Friday, May 30 at 7:00 pm, marking the first time the cast and creator will gather for a live program following the series finale.

Andor, Lucasfilm's Emmy-nominated thriller, returns for its highly anticipated second and final season on April 22, streaming on Disney+. The new season of the renowned series, a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, begins as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. The visually stunning series, praised for its bold storytelling and the brilliant performances of its gifted cast led by Luna/">Diego Luna, traces the story of "Cassian Andor," and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to a monumental destiny.

The Paley Center will screen an episode from season two, followed by a discussion with the cast and creative team including Tony Gilroy, Creator, Writer & Executive Producer; Luna/">Diego Luna, "Cassian Andor," & Executive Producer; Genevieve O'Reilly, "Mon Mothma", Adria Arjona, "Bix Caleen", and moderator Patton Oswalt.

Paley Members enjoy an extended Member presale period with tickets now on sale to Paley President’s Circle, Patron Circle, and Partner Members and to Paley Individual, Family, and Supporting Members on Thursday, April 24 at noon PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 5 at noon PT.

Photo courtesy of Disney

Comments