The Music Center To Host Festive Holiday Programming Across Downtown Los Angeles

The Music Center’s TMC Arts, together with resident companies Center Theatre Group, LA Opera, LA Phil, and the Los Angeles Master Chorale, will transform Downtown Los Angeles into a hub of holiday celebration this season.

From the L.A. County Tree Lighting and festive sing-alongs to Broadway concerts and free community events, Angelenos can enjoy a variety of programming across The Music Center campus and Gloria Molina Grand Park.

For a full calendar of events, visit musiccenter.org/hohoho.

BLACK PLANETARIUM: UNCHARTED ANTHOLOGIES

Now through December 14, 2025

The Music Center’s new Digital Arts Space hosts Black Planetarium, an immersive VR and sound installation by Los Angeles–based Ethiopian American artist Kidus Hailesilassie, exploring centuries of African traditions through meditative soundscapes and visual storytelling.

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY – PRESENTED BY CENTER THEATRE GROUP

November 13–December 7, 2025 | Ahmanson Theatre

Playwright Levi Holloway (Grey House) brings a new psychological thriller to life in this world premiere based on the Paranormal Activity film franchise, featuring illusions by Tony Award winner Chris Fisher (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

LA BOHÈME – PRESENTED BY LA OPERA

Select dates November 22–December 14, 2025 | Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

Puccini’s timeless opera returns under the baton of Lina González-Granados, starring Janai Brugger as Mimi and Oresto Cosimo as Rodolfo. The Los Angeles Times calls Herbert Ross’s classic staging “a warm, nostalgic evocation of Paris in Puccini’s time.”

L.A. COUNTY TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY – PRESENTED BY THE MUSIC CENTER

Monday, December 1, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. | Jerry Moss Plaza

The annual free celebration includes live music, snow flurries, art-making with the Armory Center for the Arts, and the LA2050 Holiday Impact Market, supporting local nonprofits and artisans.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS – PRESENTED BY GLORIA MOLINA GRAND PARK

December 1–31, 2025 | Gloria Molina Grand Park

Downtown’s signature pink sphere tree returns, joined by a menorah and sparkling lights across the park for a monthlong display.

HOME ALONE IN CONCERT – PRESENTED BY THE LA PHIL

December 5–7, 2025 | Walt Disney Concert Hall

The beloved holiday film screens with live orchestral accompaniment of John Williams’ score conducted by David Newman.

Ben Platt: LIVE AT THE AHMANSON – PRESENTED BY CENTER THEATRE GROUP

December 12–14, 2025 | Ahmanson Theatre

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner Ben Platt returns home to Los Angeles for a two-week concert residency directed by Michael Arden, featuring surprise special guests and Broadway favorites.

MOZART & SIBELIUS – PRESENTED BY THE LA PHIL

December 12–14, 2025 | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Violinist Renaud Capuçon joins the LA Phil for Mozart’s Third Violin Concerto and Sibelius’s First Symphony.

HOLIDAY SING-ALONG – PRESENTED BY THE LA PHIL

Saturday, December 13, 2025 | Walt Disney Concert Hall

A family-friendly evening of carols, jazz, and organ music—an L.A. holiday favorite.

ENGLISH CATHEDRAL CHRISTMAS – PRESENTED BY THE LOS ANGELES MASTER CHORALE

Sunday, December 14, 2025 | Walt Disney Concert Hall

The Master Chorale recreates the grandeur of Canterbury Cathedral with British choral works spanning five centuries.

CHANTICLEER – PRESENTED BY THE LA PHIL

Monday, December 15, 2025 | Walt Disney Concert Hall

The Grammy-winning a cappella ensemble performs sacred and secular holiday repertoire from chant to gospel.

HOLIDAY BRASS: CHAMBER MUSIC WITH MEMBERS OF THE LA PHIL

December 18–21, 2025 | Walt Disney Concert Hall

A festive evening of brass favorites, including Sleigh Ride and Joy to the World, with pre-show wine service.

ELLINGTON’S NUTCRACKER & TCHAIKOVSKY’S WINTER DAYDREAMS – PRESENTED BY THE LA PHIL

December 20–21, 2025 | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Conductor Thomas Wilkins leads a swinging program blending Duke Ellington’s jazz-infused Nutcracker with Tchaikovsky’s youthful First Symphony.

CAROLS FOR KIDS – PRESENTED BY THE LOS ANGELES MASTER CHORALE

Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall

A new concert for children under six, featuring Youth Chorus LA, sing-alongs, and pre-show activities with Santa.

FESTIVAL OF CAROLS – PRESENTED BY THE LOS ANGELES MASTER CHORALE

Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Traditional carols from around the world performed in the hall’s renowned acoustics.

HANDEL’S MESSIAH – PRESENTED BY THE LOS ANGELES MASTER CHORALE

Sunday, December 21, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall

The Master Chorale performs Handel’s masterpiece with full orchestra and soloists.

MESSIAH SING-ALONG – PRESENTED BY THE LOS ANGELES MASTER CHORALE

Monday, December 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Now in its 45th year, this participatory concert invites audience members to join the Master Chorale in song.

Arturo Sandoval SWINGING HOLIDAY – PRESENTED BY THE LA PHIL

Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Trumpet legend Arturo Sandoval returns for a lively program of jazz-infused holiday tunes.

THE 66TH ANNUAL L.A. COUNTY HOLIDAY CELEBRATION – PRESENTED BY THE MUSIC CENTER

Wednesday, December 24, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. | Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

A free, Emmy Award-winning variety show featuring over 20 music, dance, and theatre performances representing L.A.’s diverse communities. Also broadcast live on PBS SoCal.

NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH THE ROOTS – PRESENTED BY THE LA PHIL

Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall

The legendary hip-hop group closes out 2025 with two high-energy shows to welcome the new year.

GLORIA MOLINA GRAND PARK’S NYELA

December 31, 2025–January 1, 2026 | Gloria Molina Grand Park

Los Angeles’s largest free New Year’s Eve celebration features live music, DJs, and a 3D projection countdown on City Hall.

THE MUSIC CENTER TOURS

Ongoing | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Free 90-minute guided tours explore the history and architecture of The Music Center’s four theatres and public art collection.