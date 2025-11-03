The Music Center To Host Festive Holiday Programming Across Downtown Los Angeles

Free and ticketed events include LA Phil, LA Opera, Center Theatre Group, the Master Chorale, and Gloria Molina Grand Park celebrations through the New Year.
The Music Center’s TMC Arts, together with resident companies Center Theatre Group, LA Opera, LA Phil, and the Los Angeles Master Chorale, will transform Downtown Los Angeles into a hub of holiday celebration this season.
From the L.A. County Tree Lighting and festive sing-alongs to Broadway concerts and free community events, Angelenos can enjoy a variety of programming across The Music Center campus and Gloria Molina Grand Park.
For a full calendar of events, visit musiccenter.org/hohoho.
Now through December 14, 2025
The Music Center’s new Digital Arts Space hosts Black Planetarium, an immersive VR and sound installation by Los Angeles–based Ethiopian American artist Kidus Hailesilassie, exploring centuries of African traditions through meditative soundscapes and visual storytelling.
November 13–December 7, 2025 | Ahmanson Theatre
Playwright Levi Holloway (Grey House) brings a new psychological thriller to life in this world premiere based on the Paranormal Activity film franchise, featuring illusions by Tony Award winner Chris Fisher (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).
Select dates November 22–December 14, 2025 | Dorothy Chandler Pavilion
Puccini’s timeless opera returns under the baton of Lina González-Granados, starring Janai Brugger as Mimi and Oresto Cosimo as Rodolfo. The Los Angeles Times calls Herbert Ross’s classic staging “a warm, nostalgic evocation of Paris in Puccini’s time.”
Monday, December 1, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. | Jerry Moss Plaza
The annual free celebration includes live music, snow flurries, art-making with the Armory Center for the Arts, and the LA2050 Holiday Impact Market, supporting local nonprofits and artisans.
December 1–31, 2025 | Gloria Molina Grand Park
Downtown’s signature pink sphere tree returns, joined by a menorah and sparkling lights across the park for a monthlong display.
December 5–7, 2025 | Walt Disney Concert Hall
The beloved holiday film screens with live orchestral accompaniment of John Williams’ score conducted by David Newman.
December 12–14, 2025 | Ahmanson Theatre
Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner Ben Platt returns home to Los Angeles for a two-week concert residency directed by Michael Arden, featuring surprise special guests and Broadway favorites.
December 12–14, 2025 | Walt Disney Concert Hall
Violinist Renaud Capuçon joins the LA Phil for Mozart’s Third Violin Concerto and Sibelius’s First Symphony.
Saturday, December 13, 2025 | Walt Disney Concert Hall
A family-friendly evening of carols, jazz, and organ music—an L.A. holiday favorite.
Sunday, December 14, 2025 | Walt Disney Concert Hall
The Master Chorale recreates the grandeur of Canterbury Cathedral with British choral works spanning five centuries.
Monday, December 15, 2025 | Walt Disney Concert Hall
The Grammy-winning a cappella ensemble performs sacred and secular holiday repertoire from chant to gospel.
December 18–21, 2025 | Walt Disney Concert Hall
A festive evening of brass favorites, including Sleigh Ride and Joy to the World, with pre-show wine service.
December 20–21, 2025 | Walt Disney Concert Hall
Conductor Thomas Wilkins leads a swinging program blending Duke Ellington’s jazz-infused Nutcracker with Tchaikovsky’s youthful First Symphony.
Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall
A new concert for children under six, featuring Youth Chorus LA, sing-alongs, and pre-show activities with Santa.
Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall
Traditional carols from around the world performed in the hall’s renowned acoustics.
Sunday, December 21, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall
The Master Chorale performs Handel’s masterpiece with full orchestra and soloists.
Monday, December 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall
Now in its 45th year, this participatory concert invites audience members to join the Master Chorale in song.
Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall
Trumpet legend Arturo Sandoval returns for a lively program of jazz-infused holiday tunes.
Wednesday, December 24, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. | Dorothy Chandler Pavilion
A free, Emmy Award-winning variety show featuring over 20 music, dance, and theatre performances representing L.A.’s diverse communities. Also broadcast live on PBS SoCal.
Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall
The legendary hip-hop group closes out 2025 with two high-energy shows to welcome the new year.
December 31, 2025–January 1, 2026 | Gloria Molina Grand Park
Los Angeles’s largest free New Year’s Eve celebration features live music, DJs, and a 3D projection countdown on City Hall.
Ongoing | Walt Disney Concert Hall
Free 90-minute guided tours explore the history and architecture of The Music Center’s four theatres and public art collection.
