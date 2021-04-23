The Music Center Announces DANCE AT DUSK Outdoor Performance Series

Tickets for Dance at Dusk, The Music Center's new socially distanced outdoor dance series on Jerry Moss Plaza, are now on sale. However, given the fluidity of current circumstances, The Music Center is no longer able to hold a simulcast in Grand Park of the Dance at Dusk presentations; tickets will not be sold for that experience in the park. In addition to the performances in the Plaza, The Music Center will also host a free livestream of the Sunday night performance of each program.

Presented as part of the 18th season of its Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center and programmed by TMC Arts, Dance at Dusk will showcase four paid ticketed dance presentations on a new stage in Jerry Moss Plaza. Following all Los Angeles County Department of Public Heath guidelines, Dance at Dusk will offer a unique balance of traditional and modern dance engagements starring the very best in American dance.

Ticket prices for The Music Center's Dance at Dusk outdoor series are tiered per experience and sold as a pod of four tickets only for a single household unit. Tickets for Jerry Moss Plaza seating range from $150 (rear section) per pod to $275 (front section) per pod, depending on the day of the week. To purchase ticket pods and for information, call (213) 972-0711 or visit musiccenter.org. Advance sales only; tickets will not be available for purchase on-site. *Sunday evening performances will be streamed free for home audiences at musiccenter.org.