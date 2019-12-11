The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year Is Even Better At The Long Beach Symphony POPS!

On December 21 at 8:00 PM, the Pacific Ballroom of the Long Beach Arena (300 E. Ocean Blvd.) will ring in the holidays with The Copa Boys as they reunite to spread holiday cheer singing famous holiday tunes and Rat Pack standards. Taking their cue from the legends of generations past, this trio (Sonny Black, Jimmy Cargill, Tony Apicella) captures the essence of an era gone by while showing that they're anything but out of style.

Conductor Michael Berkowitz, no stranger to the Long Beach Symphony POPS! stage, will add his personal charisma and witty banter to the evening's festivities.

The program includes favorites popularized by Sinatra, Martin, Williams, Crosby, Cole, Sammy Davis, Jr., and others, as well as 2 orchestral medleys by Percy Faith with the three well-known "O" tunes about the faithful, the Holy night, and Bethlehem. The audience is urged to express its holiday exuberance in a sing-along of traditional Christmas.

Since the concert is suitable for people of all ages, it's a great place for families to kick off their holiday traditions. It's also a wonderful venue for a holiday office party - no muss, no fuss, leave the decorating and food to our fabulous caterers!

Copa Boys founder, Anthony Apicella, grew up in New York with Frank, Dean & Sammy. He watched their movies, listened to their records and idolized them every step of the way. "The group was originally formed in 2012," explained Apicella, "when the three of us met working together in a NYC restaurant. We all had a tremendous affinity for this music, so naturally we gravitated towards each other and the rest is history. Since our last appearance with the Long Beach Symphony, a lot has changed. I got married a year ago in Glendale, CA (my wife is an LA lady), Jim has two beautiful children - a boy and a girl, and Sonny finally bowled a perfect game." Today, Apicella is also a soloist with "Disney In Concert" which tours to symphonies across the globe, celebrating the 'magical music from the movies'.

The holidays are also a time for giving, so the Symphony is once again collecting toys for the Long Beach Police Foundation's annual Toy Patrol Drive. Anyone wishing to donate to this effort should bring a new, unwrapped toy for boys or girls (infants to teens). The toys will be distributed to boys and girls of families that may not otherwise enjoy a happy holiday.

Tickets to a Long Beach Symphony POPS! concert include options for seats at 10-top tables or more intimate Bistro seating at 4-top tables. For the budget-conscious, Loge seating is available for just $30 (student tickets $10 with ID). A 3-concert Mini-Subscription (mix-n-match 3 Classical or POPS! concerts during 2020, excluding Violins of Hope) is available for $120. Regardless of seating preference, jumbo screens on each side of the stage bring the action to life for everyone, and all patrons are invited to bring their own picnics and libations, to purchase dinner from a list of preferred local caterers (must be ordered in advance of concert night), or from concessionaries in the Arena lobby. Doors open at 6:30 PM to allow time for dining and mingling with friends; concert begins at 8:00 PM.

For more information or to purchase tickets and subscriptions visit www.LongBeachSymphony.org or call (562) 436-3203 ext. 1. Tickets are also available on Ticketmaster. This concert is sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. Joseph G. Zucchero. The POPS! Series is sponsored by Farmers & Merchants Bank.

For Classical concert lovers, the season continues February 8, 2020 in the Long Beach Terrace Theater with The Americas featuring music by American composer Aaron Copland alongside 2 works by Mexican composers: Marquez's Concerto for Harp "Mascaras" and Chavez's Symphony No. 2.

The next Symphony POPS! concert follows on February 22, 2020 with fan favorite Matt Catingub conducting Mardi Gras Madness, a lively, fun-filled musical evening centered around the distinct style that makes New Orleans the city of jazz.

Established in 1935, the Long Beach Symphony marks its 85th season in 2019-2020. Each year the Symphony draws loyal audiences to its six Classical concerts in the Long Beach Performing Arts Center Terrace Theater and five POPS! concert events in the Long Beach Arena. It also presents a Family Concert, that is free for children under age 18, and 4 student-only concerts. The Symphony partners with the Long Beach Unified School District to provide over 150 free music education programs throughout the year. Through its comprehensive music education programs-including professional ensembles in elementary and middle schools and the Toyota Youth Concerts program - the Symphony reaches more than 25,000 students a year. For more information, please visit www.LongBeachSymphony.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You