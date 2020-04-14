The Life Group LA & LACBA Present Free Zoom Event: Debt Relief For People Living With HIV Amid The Covid-19 Pandemic

A free zoom seminar on Debt Relief for People Living with HIV (PLWH) amid the Covid-19 Pandemic will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 12:00-2:00pm PST presented by The Life Group LA (www.thelifegroupla.org) with LACBA AIDS Legal Services Project (www.lacba.org).

The event will address consumer issues covering the current CARES Act, Government Funds and General Debt Relief for PLWH.

Registering is required for this event at http://thelifegroupla.org/covid19/

Once you register for the event an email will be sent to you with the Zoom link on 4/17, at 10 am. If you have any questions, please call 888-208-8081. We suggest you download and install the ZOOM application before you try and log in.

This events speical presenter is Henry Glowa (henryglowa.com) In 1988, Mr. Glowa graduated from law school, passed the California Bar Exam, and immediately went to work for one of the world's largest law firms. While working there, he was given the opportunity to prepare bankruptcy cases, on a pro bono basis, for people living with HIV/AIDS and terminally ill patients. After several years at the firm, Henry opened his own office to devote his attention, full-time, to helping people and small businesses in financial crisis.

Henry has represented both creditors and debtors over the past 23 years, He found his passion lies in helping individuals and small businesses suffering from the burdens of overwhelming debt. It is Henry's goal to treat each client in a professional, nonjudgmental, discreet way, with compassion and dignity.

The Life Group LA is a powerful coalition of people focused on the spiritual, emotional and physical well-being of people living with HIV and those who support them through education, empowerment and emotional support. Our work is to assist people so that they may make informed choices and decisions regarding their healthcare and personal well-being.

Founded in 2005 Life Group LA provides free of charge, much needed information and emotional support through medical forums, emotional support groups and the POZ Life Weekend Seminar. All services are offered in a non-judgmental and safe environment with compassion and understanding.

Safety, respect and confidentiality are the cornerstones of our philosophy. We accomplish this by providing trained support group facilitators for our emotional support groups and our POZ Life Weekend Seminar. These facilitators have been trained in the art of active listening and conduct themselves with empathy and compassion.

In a time when the HIV epidemic has surpassed its 30th year and new HIV infections continue to occur on a daily basis, now more than ever we must continue the struggle against HIV/AIDS.





